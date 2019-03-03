Connect with us

Latest

Video

Anti-Trump media cheers ‘no peace’ with North Korea (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 93.
Alex Christoforou

Published

4 mins ago

on

99 Views

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at the Vietnam summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

No joint agreement was reached between the two countries after Kim insisted all US sanctions be lifted on his country, while White House National Security Adviser, John Bolton played the role of last-minute spoiler, influencing President Trump’s negotiations so as to produce an ultimate failure to agree.

Trump said Kim offered to take some steps toward dismantling his nuclear arsenal but not enough to warrant ending sanctions against North Korea.

“Sometimes you have to walk,” US President Trump said during a press conference following the conclusion of the summit, which broke up earlier than planned. “This was just one of those times.”

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Zerohedge

In his first Twitter comment on his relationship with North Korea since senior officials in Kim Jong Un’s government contradicted Trump’s narrative of why he decided to walk away without a deal on Thursday, President Trump appeared to shrug off a warning that Kim may have “lost the will” to continue negotiating and instead insisted that the negotiations were “very substantive” and that the relationship between the two countries remained “very good.”

Offering a degree of validation to North Korean officials’ insistence that Kim’s staked out a “reasonable” position during the talks – and preempting any speculation that there might have been a miscommunication on par with Trump’s summit with President Xi in Buenos Aires – Trump said “we know what they want and they know what we must have.”

The tweet followed a statement from Beijing urging the partial rollback of some of the UN sanctions against North Korea, as well as a BBG report warning that Kim could face pressure to restart his belligerent missile tests if the country’s sanctions-inspired economic recession worsens

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

Blackout During “Orgy Island” Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Hearing

Epstein, a billionaire and friend of the Clintons (Bill Clinton flew on his “Lolita Express” Boeing 727 jet dozens of times), was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution.

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 3, 2019

By

Via Zerohedge

The legal team for Attorney Alan Dershowitz has cautioned against press access to a hearing regarding his former client and associate, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – who was given a slap on the wrist in 2008 by then-US Attorney for southern Florida (and current Labor Secretary) Alex Acosta. Epstein, who reportedly has an egg shaped penis, sexually abused dozens of underage girls in his Palm Beach mansion, while Acosta is under fire separately of the sealed records appeal.

Epstein, a billionaire and friend of the Clintons (Bill Clinton flew on his “Lolita Express” Boeing 727 jet dozens of times), was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution – on of two counts for which he served 13 months in “custody with work release.”

Epstein, now 66, reached the deal in 2008 with then-Miami U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta’s office to end the federal probe that could have landed him in prison for life. Epstein instead pleaded guilty to lesser state charges, spent 13 months in jail, paid financial settlements to victims and is a registered sex offender. –Time

Background facts from 2/21/2019 ruling in Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 vs. United States

The sealed records appeal relates to a 2015 defamation lawsuit in New York brought by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre says Maxwell helped Epstein traffic herself and other underage girls to sex parties at the billionaire pedophile’s many residences. The case was settled in 2017 and the records were sealed – leading to an appeal by the Miami Herald and several other parties seeking to make them public in the hopes of shedding more light on the scope of Epstein’s crimes – along with determining who else was involved and whether any undue influence tainted the case.

Oral arguments are scheduled Wednesday.

Dershowitz’s attorney asked a New York judge whether the media should be barred from Wednesday’s hearing in the US District Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, since “his oral arguments on behalf of his client could contain sensitive information that has been under seal,” reports the Miami Herald‘s Julie K. Brown.

The appeals court had not responded to his concern as of Friday, but if the hearing is closed during his lawyer’s argument, it would represent the latest in a long history of successful efforts to keep details of Epstein’s sex crimes sealed.

Two women — one of whom was underage — have said Epstein and his partner, British socialite and environmentalist Ghislaine Maxwell, directed them to have sex with Dershowitz, 80, and other wealthy, powerful men. Dershowitz and Maxwell have denied the claims. –Miami Herald 

Dershowitz – having been publicly implicated in Epstein’s crimes by Giuffre, attempted to have the judge to unseal certain records in the case which he claims will exonerate him. Conservative pundit Mike Cernovich, a Dershowitz associate, also filed a motion to release some of the sealed documents. Both requests were denied in 2016, as the case (which settled in 2017) was ongoing, with the judge citing the need to avoid taining a potential jury pool.

After the case was settled, the Herald filed a more extensive motion, arguing that with the case now closed, all the documents should be made public. The motion, filed in April 2018, came as the Herald was working on an investigative series, Perversion of Justice, which detailed how Epstein and his lawyers manipulated federal prosecutors to obtain one of the most lenient sentences for a child sex offender in history.

Dershowitz’s lawyer, Andrew G. Celli Jr., emphasized to the Herald that Dershowitz is not trying to ban the media from the proceeding; he is simply giving the court a heads up that his arguments could include information that has never been made public because it’s under seal. –Miami Herald 

“What the letter says very clearly is we intend to make reference to the sealed material in open court, so we want to notify the judges that this is my intention to make my arguments,” said Dershowitz attorney, Andrew Celli. “We want the courtroom to be open so long as we can argue the substance of what we want to unseal.”

First Amendment Foundation executive director Barbara Petersen suggested that Dershowitz’s request has come across as more of a “veiled threat.”

“It’s like ‘if you don’t keep out the media, then we are going to reveal stuff and let the chips fall where they may,’” said Petersen. “They don’t want it to come out and they don’t want to make a motion and ban the media, so they are hoping the judges do it for them.”

Separately, over a dozen House Democrats signed a letter last week demanding that the DOJ reopen the Epstein investigation after a Florida judge ruled that labor secretary Alex Acosta violated the law by not informing Epstein’s victims about his sweetheart plea deal.

“We urge the DOJ to reopen the non-prosecution agreement to allow for a thorough investigation of these heinous crimes,” reads the letter to newly minted Attorney General William Barr. Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) was the lead signatory on the letter.

“While the government spent untold hours negotiating the terms and implications of the (agreement) with Epstein’s attorneys, scant information was shared with victims,” wrote Judge Kenneth A. Marra of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida. “Instead, the victims were told to be ‘patient’ while the investigation proceeded.”

Bradley Edwards, an attorney representing two of the victims, says that Marra’s decision should mean that Epstein’s plea deal is thrown out – possibly exposing him to federal charges once again. Epstein’s plea deal also granted immunity to anyone who assisted him in procuring underage girls or concealing their abuse. 

“Rather than work to correct the injustices done to the victims, the government spent 10 years defending its own improper conduct,” Edwards told Time in an email. “It is time for the government to work with the victims, and not against them, to hold everyone who committed these crimes accountable.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Venezuela Orders PDVSA To Relocate To Moscow; Putin Affirms Support To Maduro

President Nicolas Maduro instructed the Lisbon branch of PDVSA to relocate to Moscow.

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 3, 2019

By

Via Zerohedge

A top Venezuelan official has announced that President Nicolas Maduro has ordered national oil and gas company PDVSA to close its current European headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal and move it to Moscow. The announcement came from Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez during a press conference standing alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Friday.

“President Nicolas Maduro instructed the Lisbon branch of PDVSA to close this office and relocate the office to Moscow,” Rodriguez said, according to Russia’s TASS news agency. It appears the relocation is already underway, and is part of the framework of “broadening cooperation” with Russian energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom, according to the statement.

Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., PDVSA offices, via AFP

The Venezuelan vice president said, “This is done in line with our plans to expand technical cooperation in the oil production area with Rosneft, with Gazprom. The moment now is the most suitable to do so. We are changing the format of our relations.” And she added, “It’s the perfect time, as we are reshaping our relations.”

As part of the press briefing, Russian FM Lavrov conveyed President Putin’s words of support and solidarity to his “friend” President Maduro in a further clear sign that Moscow has dedicated itself to helping Venezuela’s state oil company weather the storm of US economic war and sanctions.

Lavrov explained in the press conference, “Russia will further help the Venezuelan government to solve social and economic problems, which includes lending support via legitimate humanitarian aid.”

This after what’s been widely acknowledged as failed US-led coup efforts over the past weeks in support of opposition leader Juan Gaido, who has tried to rally support for greater external “pro-democracy” intervention against the Caracas government. As part of her remarks Rodriguez slammed what she called a US “operation” of “sabotage” against a “legal government” spearheaded by White House envoy to Venezuela Elliott Abrams.

The Venezuelan vice president said:

As far as operation against Venezuela is concerned, it’s headed by a person experienced in such kind of sabotage, person who repeatedly spoke against legal governments, Mr. Abrams. There are certain plans, certain steps aimed at creation of illegal armed groups according to the US tradition, creation of terror groups. The whole world knows it’s doing that, it’s not a secret. The US supports such extremist illegal terror groups to destabilize the world.

Lavrov backed her assessment as follows: “We are concerned about the US plans to arm militants to destabilize the situation in Venezuela and, strictly speaking, to invade this sovereign country, as the US does not hesitate to speak openly about them,” said the Russian foreign minister.

Friday’s words vowing closer relations between Moscow and Caracas come after Maduro made an official visit to meet with Putin in December, where the two inked broad deals for increased trade and investment in various industries and finance.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Shocker: “Humanitarian Aid” Stunt Used To Escalate Against Venezuela

I know it sounds crazy, but might it just possible that all this Venezuela business is actually about resource control and regional dominance in a strategically crucial location.
Caitlin Johnstone

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 3, 2019

By

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com:

So, you might want to sit down for this, but believe it or not it appears that the US government is using the fallout from its “humanitarian aid” performanceto justify further sanctions against the Venezuelan government.

I know, I know. I’m just as shocked as you are.

“This action, taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13692, targets six security officials who control many of the groups that prevented humanitarian aid from entering Venezuela, thereby exacerbating the humanitarian crisis that has left millions of Venezuelans starving and without access to medical care under the Maduro regime,” reads a statement from the US Treasury, if you can imagine such a thing.

“Those who continue to support a dictator that violates human rights and steals from the starving should not be allowed to walk around with impunity,” tweeted US National Security Advisor John Bolton of this latest escalation, to everyone’s breathless astonishment. “The United States will continue to take appropriate action against Maduro and those aligned with him.”

“The United States urges all nations to step up economic pressure on Maduro and his corrupt associates, as well as restrict visas for his inner circle,” US special envoy to Venezuela Elliott Abrams told a room full of stunned, slack-jawed reporters, adding, get this, “Now is the time to act in support of democracy and in response to the needs of the Venezuelan people.”

Let’s all take a moment to collect ourselves after receiving this shocking, shocking, astonishing news. If you are hyperventilating, I recommend breathing into a paper bag and envisioning yourself strolling on a tropical beach arm in arm with a Berlin-era David Bowie.

As it turns out (and who could have predicted this?), all that posturing by the United States government about “humanitarian aid” seems to have been a cynical ploy to further escalate against the Venezuelan government, which has been a longtime CIA target for regime change ever since President Hugo Chávez took office in 1999. It may be time to face the cold, stark possibility that, as hard as it is to fathom, the government of the United States of America is interested in Venezuela not for humanitarian reasons at all, but because it has the single largest proven oil reserves of any nation on the entire planet.

After all, if the US were so keen on getting its $20 million of humanitarian aid to the people of Venezuela, it could simply have given that shipment to one of the many nations that Venezuela is currently accepting aid from like Russia, China, India, Turkey or Cuba to deliver instead of instigating a hostile stand-off on Colombian and Brazilian border towns. Or, rather than demanding that a literally besieged government passively allow large, unexamined shipping containers to be delivered by the government orchestrating that siege into the hands of the Venezuelan faction that is collaborating with it, they could simply have given that shipment to the UN or the Red Cross for delivery. But rather than taking those extremely easy and diplomatically simple measures to deliver its relatively small amount of humanitarian aid to the Venezuelan people, the most difficult and provocative path was deliberately taken instead, with some extremely suspicious activity leading to the delivery being set fire to by anti-Maduro protesters.

Could it be (and just bear with me here while I spitball) that the Trump administration officials who engineered this media-friendly humanitarian aid performance like Elliott Abrams, John Bolton and Mike Pompeo knew all along that the Venezuelan government would necessarily turn away the delivery under the spotlight of international news media? Could they have known that Abrams’ already established history of using humanitarian aid as a pretext to ship weapons to oppositional militia groups would make it impossible for Maduro to permit such a delivery? Is it possible that they knew that the official US State Department narrative about this rejection would be uncritically regurgitated verbatim as absolute fact by the news media outlets of the US-centralized empire, as such events consistently are?

I know it sounds crazy, but might it just possible that all this Venezuela business is actually about resource control and regional dominance in a strategically crucial location which might otherwise favor US geopolitical opponents like Russia, China and Cuba? What if the US government and its tight empire-like international alliance uses its massive power advantage to bide its time slowly squeezing noncompliant nations into submission using economic sieges and covert disruption operations by intelligence agencies, while manipulating the public narrative to ensure the complicity of the international community, until those noncompliant governments collapse under the pressure and either join the empire-like alliance or plunge into chaos which can be easily capitalized upon? Could it be that this is all just a ploy to shore up control of world affairs by a dominant group of extremely powerful corporate and financial manipulators who exert immense control over political and financial systems, markets, non-government organizations, opaque government agencies, and media around the world?

Nahhh. Perish the thought.

Thanks for reading! My articles are entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following my antics on Twitter, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypalpurchasing some of my sweet merchandise, buying my new book Rogue Nation: Psychonautical Adventures With Caitlin Johnstone, or my previous book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers. The best way to get around the internet censors and make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list for my website, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish.

Bitcoin donations:1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending