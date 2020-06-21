“Anti-Fascist Activists”: UN Declares Support For Antifa, While Pompeo Slams ‘UN Hypocrisy’

President Trump wants to label Antifa a terrorist organization, which he first announced late last month in response to mayhem unleashed related to the George Floyd protests, which in many cities included rioting, looting, and large-scale vandalism.
He had declared so via Twitter on May 31 in follow-up to Attorney General William Barr’s statement at the time: “The violence instigated and carried out by antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”
To the surprise of many, the United Nations has now issued a statement rebuking the White House attempt to impose the legal designation. Upon a UN statement being issued on Friday, counter-terrorism expert Max Abrahms at first thought it was a joke, but no it’s not The Onion:
UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country. pic.twitter.com/2Pz2dMyq8k
— UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) June 19, 2020
party of me is laughing at the fact the US isn’t immune to such things and really deserve it for it’s hubriistic, exceptionalist attitudes (welcome to the world US), but being pragmatic and objective, Antifa aren’t deserving of this sort of praise or support. Given the halfwits involved, to give them this sort of backing is akin to letting the lunatics run the Asylum. It is cutting of your nose to spite your face. Also bear in mind that the same rights the UN are infering on Antifa also apply to the ‘fascists’ and everyone in between, thus making their… Read more »
There has just been a murder in Chaz/ Chop. 2 people were shot and one died. Police investigating it were attacked.
UN = fascistic global shits
Pompeo slams hypocrisy?
Pinch me, I must have fallen through a rabbit hole into an upside down dimension.
In a way he’s right, just not the way he intended.
Where was the UN ‘human rights council in 2013-14 when demonstrators were being actively ‘suppressed’ by the fascist banderites?
Better yet where was/is the UNHRC in regards to Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Venezuela & Iran when they were on the receiving end of murder & mayhem? Answer = AWOL.
Probably busy electing Saudi Arabia head of the UN Women’s Rights and Human Rights Commissions.
zerohedge posted an update on June 20th, 17:55EST, that the UN has deleted the post. This article is posted on The Duran on the 21st. Why is the updated version not posted here? The link url still posts the original headline, however the new headline reads: UN Deletes Pro-Antifa Tweet After Backlash and the article starts with: Update (1755ET): And just like that, the UN has deleted their tweet professing support for Antifa. Initially a good find, as it is now it is misleading. Sloppy journalism at best, at the worst the update was omitted on purpose. Either way,… Read more »
Antifa are wannabe terrorists, so designating them as such probably feeds their egos. Anybody can give themselves a virtuous sounding name and claim the right to beat up anyone who disagrees with them. But people are entitled to ask what their aims and objectives are, how they seek to achieve those, and who is bankrollind them, why billionaires like Soros give them millions, and what’s in it for him.