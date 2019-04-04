Connect with us

Anti-Corruption Clampdown Intensifies in Moscow: Are the Security Services Taking Over from Putin?

The system of high-level administrative protection, on which these two notoriously corrupt figures have relied for the past twenty years, has ceased protecting them

Published

1 min ago

on

This article is republished with the author’s permission.  First published by Dancing With Bears

The indictment of ex-minister Mikhail Abyzov is a clear signal; the arrest of former Khabarovsk Governor and ex-presidential representative Victor Ishayev is another.

The system of high-level administrative protection, on which these two notoriously corrupt figures have relied for the past twenty years, has ceased protecting them. There is a legion to follow them; they no longer have the telephone number to call for early warning to quash investigations before they close in, or if they do, to escape in time to the US or London.

When Abyzov recognizes he is doomed, he will start to testify against Anatoly Chubais and others.  When Alexei Kudrin, chairman of the Accounting Chamber, realizes his game is up, he will start sounding more like the accountant he was in St. Petersburg than the candidate for selection to the highest national office he has aspired to be.  Whether Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will be replaced before the next State Duma election falls due in September 2021, or before the election campaign commences, he is going; none of his men will be left in power.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman announced after Abyzov’s arrest: “The President received the report [on the Abyzov case] in advance [of his arrest].” That is precisely what happened, not because Putin gave the order to commence the prosecution of Abyzov, but because Putin wants no one to realize he didn’t. Putin has lost the initiative; he cannot protect those who have counted on his protection for the past two decades.

The signals are also clear elsewhere – reinforcement of the Venezuela front; on the Syria front  termination of the Idlib agreement of September 2018 between Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which Erdogan failed to fulfil.

These measures also indicate that the initiative has passed to the Stavka, the combined forces of the General Staff, the Defence Ministry, and the Security Council. According to the Kremlin,   on April 1  “Vladimir Putin congratulated the Turkish leader on the success of his party, the Party of Justice and Development, in the municipal elections in Turkey on March 31.” But Erdogan’s party had failed;  this was an April Fool’s telegramme.

CNN’s Zakaria calls on Trump to declare war against Venezuela and Russia (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 128.
Alex Christoforou

Published

11 hours ago

on

April 3, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Fareed Zakaria shocking opening statement during his broadcast, where the CNN News commentator openly tries to goad and mock US President Trump into launching an attack on Venezuela, and the Russian presence within the Latin American country, in order to send a message to Putin, that the United States will do as it pleases when it comes to illegal regime change policy.

Zakaria even cited Obama’s Syria “red line” moment, to draw parallels between Syria’s failed regime change operation, and Venezuela’s ongoing, but staling, overthrow of the Maduro elected government.

“CNN And WaPo Demand That Trump Further Escalate Tensions With Russia”, via Caitlin Johnstone…

CNN has aired a segment in which pundit Fareed Zakaria tells the network’s audience that the US president has “been unwilling to confront Putin in any way on any issue” and asks “will Venezuela be the moment when Trump finally ends his appeasement?”

The segment is a near-verbatim reading of Zakaria’s Washington Post columnfrom a couple of days prior, so that’s two massive prongs through which this false and pernicious narrative is being driven into mainstream consciousness claiming that the Trump administration has been far too dovish toward Moscow, rather than dangerously hawkish as is actually the case.

Zakaria begins his segment by describing the Trump administration’s (completely illegitimate) efforts to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, then describing Russian efforts to counter this agenda as an attempt to “taunt the United States.” He then spends the rest of the segment asking if Trump will be brave and patriotic enough to further escalate tensions against a nuclear superpower. Zakaria concludes by implying that if Trump fails to increase world-threatening nuclear tensions to effect yet another US regime change intervention in yet another oil-rich country, it will be because he is a Kremlin agent.

“The big question for Washington is: Will it allow Moscow to make a mockery of another U.S. red line?” Zakaria said. “The United States and Russia have taken opposing, incompatible stands on this issue. And as with Syria, there is a danger that, if Washington does not back its words with deeds, a year from now, we will be watching the consolidation of the Maduro regime, supported with Russian arms and money.”

Yes Fareed, there is a real “danger” that if the Trump administration you liberal pundits claim to oppose doesn’t act like the reckless madman you claim he is and tempt hot war with a nuclear superpower in order to effect regime change in a sovereign nation, that regime change agenda will fail. Very, very dangerous to not flirt with nuclear war over US resource control agendas.

“The administration has been tough on Russian involvement in Venezuela,” said Zakaria. “Trump himself has even declared, ‘Russia has to get out.’ But that is an unusual statement from Trump, who has almost never criticized Putin and often sided with Russia on matters big and small.”

Zakaria goes on to cite the Obama administration’s ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul, who claimed in a Washington Post article that, contrary to the Trump administration’s claims of being hawkish toward Russia, “Even on small issues of little relevance to American national interests, Trump sides with Putin.”

“I have never alleged collusion or conspiracy between Russia and Trump, writing merely that we should wait to see what evidence special counsel Robert S. Mueller III presented,” Zakaria concludes, trying to shelter himself from the ridicule that is being directed at the debunked Russiagate conspiracy while simultaneously promoting it. “But the real puzzle remains: Why has Trump been unwilling to confront Putin in any way on any issue? And will Venezuela be the moment when Trump finally ends his appeasement?”

You could not ask for a more perfect illustration of just how dangerous and toxic this years-long Russiagate psyop has been. Even after the Mueller investigation concluded with no mass arrests, no sealed indictments, no further indictments and no evidence of Russian collusion, the mass media war propagandists are attempting to use the Russia hysteria they’ve already manufactured via the collusion narrative to create demand for more escalations against Russia. Fragmenting and undermining Russia and shoving it off the world stage has been an agenda of opaque US government agencies since the fall of the Soviet Union, and steps have been taken into a new cold war to effect this agenda for more than five years now, long before liberals in America spent any part of their day thinking or caring about Vladimir Putin. Mass media outlets like CNN and WaPo have been actively facilitating this agenda by promulgating these false narratives, and they are playing an instrumental role in convincing the US populace to keep their foot off the brake pedal in an accelerating and world-threatening new cold war.

Trump has already greatly escalated tensions with Russia by implementing a Nuclear Posture Review with a much more aggressive stance against Russia, withdrawing from the INF treaty, bombing and illegally occupying Syria, arming Ukraine, staging a coup in Venezuela, and many, many other hawkish actions taken against the interests of Russia’s geostrategic and economic interests. It is an indisputable fact that Trump has been more aggressive toward Russia than any other president since the fall of the Berlin wall. But the Russiagate narrative enables the war propagandists to not only ignore these escalations and the danger they pose to all life on earth, but to demand more and more of them.

Stephen Cohen, one of the foremost experts on US-Russia relations in America, made the following observation way back in April of 2017 in an interview with Democracy Now:

I think this is the most dangerous moment in American-Russian relations, at least since the Cuban missile crisis. And arguably, it’s more dangerous, because it’s more complex. Therefore, we — and then, meanwhile, we have in Washington these — and, in my judgment, factless accusations that Trump has somehow been compromised by the Kremlin. So, at this worst moment in American-Russian relations, we have an American president who’s being politically crippled by the worst imaginable — it’s unprecedented. Let’s stop and think. No American president has ever been accused, essentially, of treason. This is what we’re talking about here, or that his associates have committed treason.

Imagine, for example, John Kennedy during the Cuban missile crisis. And for the viewers who are not of a certain age, the Kennedy administration was presented — and the evidence, by the way, was presented to us; they showed us the surveillance photos. There was no doubt what the Soviets had done, putting missile silos in Cuba. No evidence has been presented today of anything. Imagine if Kennedy had been accused of being a secret Soviet Kremlin agent. He would have been crippled. And the only way he could have proved he wasn’t was to have launched a war against the Soviet Union. And at that time, the option was nuclear war.

To be clear, we came within a hair’s breadth of total nuclear annihilation during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Nobody likes to think about how close we all came to losing literally everything, and we didn’t find out exactly how close we came until years later, but armageddon came *this* close to happening. The primary risk of nuclear war isn’t that one will be planned and carried out in the hope of one side emerging victorious, it’s that something can go cataclysmically wrong as a result of miscommunication or misunderstanding in the midst of complex and confusing escalating tensions. This almost happened during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Due to his extensive knowledge of the dynamics in play, Cohen saw all this coming long before anyone else, and accurately predicted the waves of cold war escalations we’ve seen since. Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard recently confirmed his prediction, tweeting, “Short-sighted politicians and media pundits who’ve spent last two years accusing Trump as a Putin puppet have brought us the expensive new Cold War and arms race. How? Because Trump now does everything he can to prove he’s not Putin’s puppet — even if it brings us closer to nuclear war.”

This is how depraved the mass media are. They’re willing to lull the populace into complacency with the formation of a new cold war that threatens everyone they love, even get them demanding direct confrontation, all to please their plutocratic owners, their military-industrial complex sponsors, and the intelligence agencies with which they are aligned. They’re willing to risk getting us all killed for money and crude oil.

If we’re going to begin bringing our society and ecosystem into health, we’re going to have to find a way to extricate the influence of these toxic manipulators from the minds of the greater populace. As long as they’re able to propagandize the majority into consenting to even the most insane omnicidal agendas, we’ll never be able to use our superior numbers against the malignant manipulations of the few who would rule us. Whoever controls the narrative controls the world, and right now it’s the evil fingers that are pulling the strings of empire lackeys like Fareed Zakaria.

Thanks for reading! My articles are entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following my antics on Twitter, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypalpurchasing some of my sweet merchandise, buying my new book Rogue Nation: Psychonautical Adventures With Caitlin Johnstone, or my previous book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers. The best way to get around the internet censors and make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list for my website, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish.

The Open Skies treaty lets the US and Russia view each other’s bases

Despite the political row between the US and Russia, operations like Open Skies show that the two countries do strive for cooperation.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

12 hours ago

on

April 3, 2019

By

It may be a surprise to learn that the decades-old archival countries, the US and the Russian Federation, actually do have very significant military agreements that they abide to, even as the media meltdown over Russiagate tries its best to convince viewers and readers that “the Russians are coming.” Well, the Russians are here, and they are conducting aerial photography of our most secure military installations from close up. Open Skies is one such example.

But do not expect to hear about threat levels escalating over this. It is actually mutually agreed upon that the two countries (and some others) actually allow one another to do this.

The Drive, a website featuring news items about nearly any sort of vehicle, featured a piece describing the Open Skies flight that a Russian Tupulev Tu154 reconnaisance aircraft is currently in America doing. Based in Montana, the plane flies a sophisticated route, passing directly over some of America’s most secure locations. Area 51 is even on this list (emphases and slight editing added):

The Russians are operating their Tu-154M aircraft configured for surveillance flights sanctioned under the Open Skies Treaty that allows member countries to conduct surveillance flights over each other’s territory relatively unimpeded. The aircraft are equipped with imaging equipment with specific limitations, and monitors from the country being surveilled are onboard the flights to make certain the party complies with the parameters of the treaty.

This latest series of Russian Open Skies flights are being conducted out of Great Falls, Montana and are covering a slew of strategic points in the western part of the United States, including the highly secure Nellis Test and Training Range (NTTR) in southern Nevada, home of Area 51.

The mid-day flight on March 28th, 2019 appears to have originated out of Travis AFB, located near San Francisco, and continued on something of a highlights tour of American military installations in California and Nevada. It flew south over central California, passing near bases like Naval Air Station Lemoore and headed out over the Channel Islands. It then headed directly over Edwards AFB before meandering around Fort Irwin and on to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake before hooking a right and heading toward Creech AFB in Nevada. It then headed north, directly into the NTTR—the most secure airspace in the United States along with Washington, D.C.

The Tu154M flew directly over Edwards Air Force Base, the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station, and then over the prime location of the United States’ unmanned aircraft operations at Creech AFB.

After it flew over Creech AFB, it headed up to Yucca Flat, where one of America’s nuclear weapons assembly plants is located, and a secretive airstrip that specializes in test flights of unmanned aircraft, as well as other sensitive Department Of Energy installations. It then headed over the pockmarked Nevada Test Site. Area 51 sits just to the east of this location. The aircraft’s panoramic cameras can collect fairly wide swathes of imagery along the Open Skies aircraft’s flight path.

The voyage continued north, with Tonopah Test Range to the east, before heading northeast towards Salt Lake. It passed somewhat near Dugway Proving Grounds on its way back to Great Falls, but it’s not clear if the aircraft was collecting imagery at that time. If it was, it was doing so at double the altitude as before. The Tu-154 flew at an altitude of around 14,000 to 15,000 feet for the part of its trip over Nevada and California, before climbing out to above 30,000 feet after exiting the NTTR and heading back to its temporary base of operations in Great Falls.

14- to 15 thousand feet MSL is essentially 10,000 feet above the ground level and sometimes much less. That part of Nevada has a reasonably high altitude above sea level itself. In other words, the camera equipment ought to be able to grab great detail of these sites.

A flight before this one saw the Tu-154 check out Salt Lake and Hill AFB, Las Vegas and Nellis AFB, pretty much all of San Diego, and up the Southern California coast, which has plenty of military bases and weapons storage areas. It then flew directly to Plant 42 in Palmdale before climbing up and heading to Travis AFB to land and refuel.

These are Russia’s first Open Skies missions over the U.S. for the year. The U.S. has already flown a number of Open Skies sorties over Russia in February.

Open Skies almost became a thing of the past when the U.S. accused the Russians of abusing the agreement and not offering equal treatment as defined by its terms. The U.S. also claimed that the equipment on Russian’s newest Tu-214ON Open Skies plane didn’t meet the limiting requirements of the treaty. Many think that the Russians get far more out of Open Skies than the U.S. as their satellite imaging and general reconnaissance capabilities are more limited than those of the U.S. military. You can more about this situation here.

Just as it looked like Open Skies was crumbling, there was a sudden about-face and the flights resumed, with an especially high profile U.S. sortie over Ukraine occurring in January.

The Russians definitely have a ton of new intelligence data to pore over after yesterday’s missions. We’ll keep an eye on the Tu-154M’s movements out of Great Falls to see if it flies any more missions over some of America’s most sensitive military installations in the days to come.

This is a fascinating bit of treaty cooperation, especially given the political and economic tensions caused by the American’s pressure to force Russia to accede to whatever the US wants. While US political bents change at least as quickly as its presidents succeed one another, Russian leadership is preferring to take a longer view. Perhaps some patience accompanied the Russian approach on Open Skies. We do not know how this got solved, but the fact that it is suggests that there are still constructive contacts taking place between the two countries.

The Brexit Desperation Rises as the Betrayal Deepens

British parliament is now worse than a joke. And they have no one to blame but themselves.

Published

12 hours ago

on

April 3, 2019

By

Authored by Tom Luongo:

As I watch the desperation of these people, obviously loyal to the European Union first and their constituents a distant fourth or fifth – after themselves, their party and any corporate lobbyists – it’s clear they don’t have any clue as to how to get out of the mess they’ve made for themselves.

Yesterday the British parliament again took over the business from the government and again was incapable of providing any direction to that government as to what kind or type of Brexit would be acceptable.

Mike Shedlock has a good run-down of the votes themselves if you are interested in what terminal virtue-signaling looks like. Mike thinks:

There will likely be one more round of “indicative votes” and also likely May’s Deal vs No Deal or the result of the indicative vote.

There are options left. Theresa May will try to steer this to the vote she wanted all along: My Deal or No Deal.

If she can achieve that, I suspect it will pass but it is by no means certain.

I agree with the first point but the real challenge is neither of the options he lays out, there’s a bigger problem as of today. It is the latest betrayal of Brexit by Oliver Letwin and Yvette Cooper who will try and ram through a long-extension bill on Wednesday to put off Brexit for an indefinite period of time.

It will be yet another amendment of the Article 50 law that is, for all intents and purposes, a travesty of British parliamentary history since these amendments to the law have not gone through the normal review process which could easily take more time than these traitors have to stop Brexit happening on April 12th.

They are searching for a way to find a solution that involves them winning voter support while betraying Brexit. Project Fear hasn’t worked and now we’re into Project Attrition.

The problem is there is no such solution.

And the reason for that is has nothing to do with a house divided, party politics or anything else.

It’s all about them.

Politicians are a feckless and cowardly lot. They exist only to get re-elected and retain the perks of the office.

This is especially true in Britain as so many of them are incapable of holding, in Nigel Farage’s words, “a proper job” where they provide something of value in exchange for their time.

They are only good at one thing: being members of parliament, conniving for their own advantage.

And this has disheartened many British people, who rightly see their MPs imposing their will over those who voted for them.

It reeks of arrogance and entitlement. But it also reeks of fear.

Watching this play out reminds me of something Lee Stranahan said to me in my talk with him last fall. He said people think politicians don’t care about what we think, but that that is not true.

Politicians care only about what we think. Their entire lives are spent checking the direction of the political winds to see what they can get away with.

And the reason Brexit is such a ‘cock-up’ is because MPs refuse to actually vote for what they want to do because they know what the backlash from voters will be.

Ignore the opinion polling, especially in Britain. As I’m fond of saying, “there are lies, damn lies, statistics and British polling.” If the MPs were so secure in their arguments that the “people didn’t know what they were voting for in 2016,” or “things change, let’s put this to another vote” they wouldn’t have voted down all forms of Brexit and all forms of Not-Brexit over the past three weeks.

They would have voted for something.

And that’s because the Remainer Tories are scared of losing their seats for betraying their mandate and so is most of Labour. The only ones who seem committed to their path are the Scottish Nationals, having put all of their eggs into the ‘IndyRef 2’ basket, hoping a 2nd referendum on Brexit will pave the way for a second one on Scottish independence.

That’s why the desperation is so thick right now. Letwin is a dyed-in-the-wook europhile, who has a history of stabbing Prime Ministers in the back (Poll Tax) for political gain and Cooper is simply angling for Jeremy Corbyn’s spot as leader of Labour.

Both are calculating that they can stop Brexit and win politically as the heroes who saved the country from a “No-Deal” Brexit. I’m sure they know just how much the U.K. would be punished in the short term by the financial markets, currency speculators, banksters and corporate raiders, standing behind them and their counterparts in Brussels.

The Davos Crowd in other words.

Remember, the mood at Davos this year was like a morgue. The oligarchs know they are fighting a defensive war now.

That is the plan at this point. To wear down opposition to their plans and blackmail the people into submission lest they lose trillions.

Don’t let the EU’s strong facade fool you. These people do not want a ‘no-deal’ Brexit anymore than my goats want steak for dinner. We already know this because we are into stoppage time on Brexit, handed out precisely because Theresa May went to them at the end of March with “No-Deal” in her back pocket.

But they have no other plan now. It’s more arm-twisting, desperation and hysteria. For now, it’s about the Letwin-Cooper amendment creating the illusion of cross-party support.

While Theresa May meets with Jeremy Corbyn to hash out what they can bring to the EU next week.

The EU wants the deal they dictated to Theresa May. She can’t deliver that. Now both will conspire to destroy both parties and betray Brexit.

In America, bipartisanship is just a euphemism for the two parties coming together to screw the people. That’s how we get everything bad in the U.S.

The same thing will happen here over Brexit.

Corbyn and May will lock horns and we’ll find out who is made of what. You know I think Theresa May is made of Gypsum, so all Corbyn has to do is access what’s left of his testosterone after a lifetime of selling it out to Marxism and Brexit will be over.

The likelihood now is that they will craft the worst possible compromise and try and sell that to both of their backbenchers.

Letwin and Cooper have set the stage with the legislation.

Now it’s up to Corbyn and May to bring it on home.

And in no case does “England Prevail.”

