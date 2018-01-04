Ann Coulter reacts to Steve Bannon meltdown (Video)

Conservative analyst and author Ann Coulter (who famously predicted Trump’s presidential victory back when The Don was running against 16 other Republicans), went on Fox News “The Ingraham Angle” to give her take on the explosive feud breaking out between Steve Bannon and POTUS Tump.

Coulter believes that the recent quotes, if accurate, made by Bannon about Russia are simply insane.

Coulter explains that both men need to remember that America voted Trump into office in the hope that he would implement policies that have nothing to do with the bogus Trump-Russia collusion story, and more to do with immigration, the economy, and no more wars.