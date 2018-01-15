Angry Bill Clinton denies Clinton Foundation stole money from Haiti to pay for Chelsea’s wedding

Former POTUS Bill Clinton took to Twitter over the weekend to refute reports that claim Clinton Foundation donations paid for Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

Bill Clinton tweeted…

“No Clinton Foundation funds—dedicated to Haiti or otherwise—were used to pay for Chelsea’s wedding. It’s not only untrue, it’s a personal insult to me, to Hillary, and to Chelsea and Marc.”

Attached to Bill’s tweet is a Washington Post ‘fact checker’ titled, “Did The Clinton Foundation Pay For Chelsea’s Wedding?”

No Clinton Foundation funds—dedicated to Haiti or otherwise—were used to pay for Chelsea’s wedding. It’s not only untrue, it’s a personal insult to me, to Hillary, and to Chelsea and Marc.https://t.co/YEHqqYrsxW — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 13, 2018

Paul Joseph Watson took to twitter to call out Chelsea’s hypocrisy…

Chelsea loves the Haitian people. They paid for her wedding, after all. https://t.co/rYmmXiswGE — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 12, 2018

Wikileaks had to remind the world they have email proof that the Clintons did in fact pay for Chelsea’s wedding with Haiti relief funds.

Bill Clinton claims that no Clinton Foundation "funds" were used to pay for Chelsea Clinton's wedding. However, the leaked email from then top Bill Clinton aide Doug Band doesn't say "funds" it says "resources": https://t.co/hHY9OUwry3 https://t.co/mU2xJhASnL — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 14, 2018

Wikileaks then linked back to a document released in November 2016.

The Gateway Pundit reports that the document was an email between Hillary Campaign Chairman John Podesta and Clinton official Doug Band.

In the email exchange Band mentions Chelsea taking from the Clinton Foundation to pay for her wedding. It’s all in black and white Bill. You took cash from the Foundation to pay for your only daughter’s wedding, lied about it and got caught.

James Woods is astonished at Bill’s “balls” for weighing in on Haiti…

The balls on this guy! You looted Haiti like a peg-legged pirate. You, your crooked wife, and your cheesy slush fund “foundation” worked in concert to turn it into the shithole it has become. #BagmanBill #ClintonFoundation #Haiti https://t.co/kPRxesS72C — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 13, 2018

Zerohedge reports that in addition to Chelsea’s wedding, WikiLeaks emails also revealed that husband Marc Mezvinsky used Clinton Foundation connections to raise money for his hedge fund.

In a Jan. 2012 email to Podesta, Mills and current Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Band wrote that Mezvinsky invited “several potential investors” for his hedge fund “and a few current business ones” to a foundation poker night fundraiser he had been planning. “I assume all are contributing to the foundation, which of course isn’t the point,” Band wrote. “The entire plan of his has been to use this for his business.” In the same email, Band — referring to Chelsea Clinton by her initials — wrote that Mezvinsky “has CVC making some calls for him to get mtgs with some clinton people.” And, in a Nov. 2011 memo released Sunday, Band wrote that major Clinton Foundation donor Marc Lasry was “assisting Marc Mezvinsky – Chelsea Clinton Mezvinsky’s husband – in raising money for his new fund.” –Politico

Zerohedge reports that Band, 45, was a longtime personal assistant to Bill Clinton, and considered the “key architect” of the Clinton post-presidency; helping to create the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) which allowed the Clintons to accept foreign aid. Band left the Clinton Foundation in 2011 to form investment banking and advisory firm, Teno Holdings, along with Hillary Clinton’s top fundraiser for her 2008 campaign, Declan Kelly.

Of note, Band negotiated with the Obama administration for the appointment of Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State:

Inside the Obama transition, the intense vetting for the Clintons, dubbed by some as “the project,” is being handled by a small circle of close advisers to each side. Representing the Clintons are: Cheryl Mills, a former Clinton administration official and top aide to Sen. Clinton during her presidential bid; Doug Band, counselor to Mr. Clinton; and Bruce Lindsey, chief executive of the William J. Clinton Foundation. Obama transition chief John Podesta, and his deputy, Todd Stern, are spearheading the discussions for Mr. Obama. –WSJ

Zerohedge summarizes how the Clintons have a long and sordid history with Haiti, including;

Hillary Clinton’s State Department pressured Haiti to suppress their minimum wage in sweatshops in order to benefit US clothing manufacturers

factory owners refused to pay 62 cents per hour, or $5 per day, as a measure unanimously passed by the Haitian Parliament in June 2009 would have mandated. And they had the vigorous backing of the US Agency for International Development and the US Embassy when they took that stand. To resolve the impasse between the factory owners and Parliament, the State Department urged quick intervention by then Haitian President René Préval. A deputy chief of mission, David E. Lindwall, said the $5 per day minimum “did not take economic reality into account” but was a populist measure aimed at appealing to “the unemployed and underpaid masses.” –The Nation

Clinton Foundation donors were were allegedly handed government contracts to clean up in the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake:

Bill Clinton intervened in the jail sentence of Laura Silsby, a convicted child trafficker who attempted to smuggle 33 children out of Haiti.

Of note, Huma Abedin was constantly forwarding Hillary Clinton articles on Silsby’s organization.

Laura Silsby was arrested at the Haitian border attempting to smuggle 33 children out of Haiti without documentation. Her sentence and charges were reduced after an intervention by Bill Clinton.https://t.co/tuk1Vs3D4u — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 11, 2018

Hillary and Bill Clinton took an extraordinary interest in Silsby’s case from the moment she was arrested and almost immediately stepped in on her behalf. The Harvard Human Rights Journal stated that one of Bill Clinton’s first acts as special envoy for the United Nations in Haiti “was to put out the fire of a child abduction scandal involving American citizens.” On February 7th, 2010, The Sunday Times reported that Bill Clinton had intervened to strike a deal with the Haitian government, securing the release of all co-conspirators except for Silsby. Prosecutors ultimately sought a six-month sentence in Silsby’s case, reducing charges for conspiracy and child abduction to mere “arranging irregular travel.” A shockingly light penalty given the circumstances of her arrest, which would likely not have been possible but for the intervention of the Clintons in Silsby’s case. –Disobedient Media

The attorney who represented Laura Silsby was convicted human trafficker Jorge Puello Torres.

SANTO DOMINGO, March 19 (Reuters) – A Dominican Republic man who acted as legal adviser to a group of U.S. missionaries held for several weeks in Haiti on child kidnapping charges has been arrested in Santo Domingo, local police said on Friday. Jorge Puello Torres, wanted by El Salvador as a suspect in a human trafficking ring, was detained at a car wash in the city late on Thursday, a spokesman from the Dominican Republic’s police anti-narcotics unit said. He was arrested in the Dominican Republic’s capital on a warrant issued by Interpol, the international police organization. (reuters)

Zerohedge reports…

You can watch more on the Clintons and Haiti here: