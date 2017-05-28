Angela Merkel tells Germany that depending on the US or UK is over (Video)

Angela Merkel knows that Germany cannot survive without US support.

Speaking at a CDU election rally in Munich, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Europe “must take its fate into its own hands.”

The AFP headline read…“Merkel warns US, Britain no longer reliable partners.”

Merkel, who has single-handedly destroyed most of the European Union in favor of globalist, neo-liberal values, knows full well that without US support Germany will never be able to assert its power over the rest of the EU.

Consider Merkel’s speech more of a globalist plea for help and support from elitist friends, instead of a statement of strength.

Zerohedge reports…

Faced with a western alliance divided by Brexit and Donald Trump’s presidency, Merkel said “die zeiten, in denen wir uns auf andere völlig verlassen konnten, sind ein Stück vorbei”, or loosely translated “the times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out” and added that “I’ve experienced that in the last few days.” Merkel then said that while Germany and Europe would strive to remain on good terms with America and Britain, “we have to fight for our own destiny” and she also said that special emphasis was needed on warm relations between Berlin and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron. Her comments came after Trump said during the G-7 meeting he needed more time to decide if the US would continue backing the Paris climate deal, which has frustrated European diplomats.

Edward Snowden, and many other pundits, took to twitter to reflect on the gravity of Merkel’s statement…

This is an era-defining moment. https://t.co/01NpEriRvv — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) May 28, 2017

Merkel today: “The times in which [Germany] could fully rely on others are partly over. I have experienced this in the last few days.” — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) May 28, 2017

Merkel saying Europe cannot rely on others & needs to take matters into its own hands is a watershed-& what US has sought to avoid since WW2 — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) May 28, 2017