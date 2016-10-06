Angela Merkel pledges allegiance to Al-Qaeda and ISIS. Wants EU to impose more sanctions on Russia

Lines are being drawn and nations are taking sides.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Angela Merkel is pushing for Germany and the whole of the EU to support Al Qaeda and ISIS in Syria, siding with the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey…in what has all the makings of the next Great War.

We can’t help but wonder if Angela Merkel’s loyalty to America’s war in Syria will help the US DOJ drop its $14 billion fine on Deutsche Bank?

RT reports…