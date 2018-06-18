Angela Merkel on the ropes as Trump goes for KNOCKOUT blow (Video)

Angela Merkel’s German, and European rule, appears to be coming to an end.

According to Zerohedge, leaders of Merkel’s CDU, and its Bavarian partners, the CSU, are meeting separately in Berlin and Munich, to agree on a common course about the coming days and weeks, however chances of a deal appear increasingly remote: according to Handelsblatt, Horst Seehofer, the CSU’s boss, federal interior minister and perennial Merkel gadfly, told one newspaper that he “can’t work with that woman anymore.”

Angela Merkel received a 2-week ultimatum to resolve Germany’s disastrous refugee policy, which could finally end a Merkel resignation as Chancellor.

US President Donald Trump decided to capitalize on Merkel’s misfortune, tweeting…

“The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition . Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!”

Zerohedge reports (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-18/trump-people-germany-are-turning-against-their-leadership):

Trump, who is currently on the receiving end of a full court media press for his decision to separate migrant children from their parents at the border, which is what the “Russian collusion” attack narrative has pivoted to in the aftermath of the humiliating for the FBI OIG report, then took it up a notch and said that…

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris, discuss a breaking and developing story, which could turn into a geo-political earthquake for Germany and the EU.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!

We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us!

Via Zerohedge…

The issue is, as it has been since the crisis of 2015, refugees.

If Seehofer, acting as interior minister, really starts turning back asylum seekers at the border, this will count as open insubordination to Merkel. She would have to fire him. That would probably lead to a break between the CDU and CSU, which would cost their governing coalition with the Social Democrats its parliamentary majority.

Merkel would step down or be forced out.

Which is why, on Sunday Germany’s Bild said that Monday is “destiny day for Angela Merkel. For the government.”

As we discussed previously, Seehofer has been one of the fiercest critics of Merkel’s liberal stance that allowed a million asylum seekers into Germany since 2015. Heading into Monday, the interior minister wanted to turn away at the border new arrivals who have previously been registered in another EU country, often their first port of call, Italy or Greece, a proposal which however is a non-starter with both Italy and Greece.

But Merkel is firmly opposed, warning that it would leave countries at the EU’s geographic southern periphery alone to deal with the migrant influx. Instead, she wants to find a common European solution at the June 28-29 EU summit.

It is hardly a secret that popular misgivings over the massive migrant influx have given populist and anti-immigration forces a boost across several European nations, including Italy and Austria where far-right parties are now sharing power. In Germany, voters handed Merkel her poorest score in September’s elections while giving seats for the first time to the far-right anti-Islam AfD. The latest poll released this morning did not help: a Forsa poll commissioned by RTL and ntv, showed that in the wake of the refugee debate, German CDU/CSU lost 4% points, as voter support for CDU/CSU slipped to 30%, the lowest since the federal elections.

CSU in Bavaria falls to 36%

Coalition partner SPD down 2 ppts to 16%

AfD at 15%

Greens at 14%; FDP at 10%; Left party at 9%; Other parties in total 6%

Several high profile crimes by migrants, including the 2016 Christmas market attack by a failed Tunisian asylum seeker as well as the recent rape-murder of a teenage girl allegedly by an Iraqi, have also helped to fuel anger. The case of a German teenager who was believed to have been stabbed to death in a supermarket by her Afghan asylum seeker boyfriend is due to be heard in court on Monday. With an eye on October’s Bavaria state election, the CSU is anxious to assure voters that it has a roadmap to curb the migrant influx.

As such, Seehofer’s “masterplan” on immigration was meant to be the showpiece of the CSU’s tough stance against new arrivals.

But the interior minister was forced to cancel a planned presentation of his vision after Merkel disagreed with his proposal to turn some asylum seekers away at the borders, sparking last week’s dramatic escalation of discord within the conservative bloc. For all the noise, the CSU knows that there is more at stake.

On Sunday, Seehofer struck a more conciliatory tone when he told Bild that “it is not in the CSU’s interest to topple the chancellor, to dissolve the CDU-CSU union or to break up the coalition” adding that “we just want to finally have a sustainable solution to send refugees back to the borders.”

Which brings us to Monday, when Seehofer’s CSU met on Monday to decide which course to take. As the Local de reported, he had the nuclear option of seeking approval to shut Germany’s borders immediately in defiance of Merkel, or the less aggressive choice of giving her an ultimatum of two weeks to sort out a deal with other EU nations.

Signalling that he is leaning towards the latter option, Seehofer wrote in a column in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that “it is essential that the EU summit takes a decision at the end of June. “The situation is serious but still solvable,” he wrote. Of course, whichever option he chooses, the ball will land in Merkel’s court.