An inside look at how The New York Times gets government employees to leak info about Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last week that his office will begin to crackdown on leakers, which will include a review of the DOJ’s policies of issuing subpoenas to media outlets that publish sensitive information.

In a widely televised press conference, Sessions said..

“I have this message for our friends in the intelligence community–The Justice Department is open for business, and I have this warning for potential leakers: Don’t do it.”

In an exclusive report by Breitbart News, the leaking “process” between mainstream media outlets (in this case The New York Times) and government employees with an axe to grind against the Trump White House, are exposed to readers.

It is a fascinating, insiders look, at how a DC government leak goes down. Of course the NYT denies any wrongdoing or illegal collusion in its methods and practices.

Breitbart News reports…

Emails from a reporter for the New York Times to government employees obtained exclusively by Breitbart News demonstrate that the newspaper’s employees are not just on the receiving end of leaks, but are actually soliciting government employees to become leakers. What’s more, the emails demonstrate the Times colluded with the president of government union to encourage and solicit these leaks—something that may become highly problematic for both institutions. “Thanks again for taking the time to speak today,” Coral Davenport, an “Energy and Environment Correspondent” for the New York Times, writes in an email to John J. O’Grady of the EPA workers’ union. O’Grady is the president of the AFGE Council 238 in Chicago—which represents EPA workers. “As I mentioned, I’m working on a story looking specifically at concrete examples of unusual secretary at E.P.A.,” Davenport states, continuing: I’ve heard a lot of second-hand rumors, but in order to report these incidents, I’d need to have first-hand or eyewitness accounts. I’m looking for examples of things like, information being communicated only verbally when it would historically have been put in writing, people being told not to bring phones, laptops or even take notes in meetings where they would in the past typically have done so, eyewitness accounts of things like the administrator or top political appointees refusing to use official email, phones or computers, or any other specific, first-hand examples of practices that appear to demonstrate unprecedented secrecy or transparency.

Breitbart News reached out to the New York Times for comment, only to have the NYT’s spokesperson Danielle Rhoades-Ha claim that the government employee solicitation and leak process is normal behavior.

Breitbart News continues…