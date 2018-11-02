An Imminent China-US Trade Deal: Signal Or Noise?

Young as they are, Clinton Snowflakes have the most to lose from a nuclear holocaust. Basically, everything. The life that they’ve been planning. Everything! Like sheep to the slaughter, millions will vote for the Obama-Clinton War Party.

Even Bernie Sanders is in the November 2018 mix, seeking a third Senate term on

the same good ol’ War Party ticket.

Like Clinton, Sanders is a seasoned interventionist. Writer Jeffrey St. Clair makes

the point that both Clinton and Sanders are in the business of advancing “hawkish

policies under the ragged banner of ‘humanitarianism.’”

St. Clair adds, “Sanders supported Bill Clinton’s war on Serbia, voted for the 2001

Authorization Unilateral Military Force Against Terrorists (AUMF), which pretty

much allowed Bush to wage war wherever he wanted, backed Obama’s Libyan

debacle and he supported an expanded US role in the Syrian Civil War.” There’s

more.

The perception of Sanders as a hunched, peacenik professor is effective in

garnering support from liberals with a limp. That is, he strikes a chord in those

with low grades in history and geography yet who are high on voting from the

heart – one sculpted by CNN and MSNBC. As incomprehensible as it might be to

a conscientious Snowflake, the policies of Sanders, like those of Obama and

Clinton, make him a murderer. Indeed, murder, he wrote. His vote helped tighten

the noose that snapped the neck of Saddam Hussein, separating his body from his

soul.

Dear Snowflakes, Sanders is also on record for voting twice in favor of resolutions

for regime change in Iraq.

The War Party justification for the dastardly execution of Iraq’s national leader,

following the cruise missile invasion and rape of the country, remains unrepentant

– it was a humanitarian act, implemented for the good of Iraqi citizens and for all

humankind.

Might hindsight offer a different perspective?

More than one million died, including up to 500,000 Iraqi children. Fifteen years

after our fearless leader, G.W. Bush proclaimed, “Mission Accomplished,” Iraq

remains in tatters.

Some 4,000 Americans died in vain unless dying for Halliburton

counts for something. Tell this to grieving parents! All the while, Iraq has teetered

on the brink of civil war. High living standards and the prosperous middle class

under Saddam are history. Oil, architectural treasures, and bank accounts have

been looted. A number of major cities are beyond repair. Gifted and educated

Iraqis have fled. The chaos, sown by Hillary and the War Party, gave rise to ISIS

and all of its attendant evil.

Such are some of the fruits of the War Party’s humanitarianism. Can you

empathize with the gratitude that Iraqis feel for Bernie, Hillary, Obama, as well as

Bush, a “Republican?” Is it unfair to blame only the War Party? After all, Bush,

Cheney and their neocons –Republicans – pushed the button on naked, US

aggression.

In the year 2016, masks came off thanks to the Trump miracle. The electorate

became a witness to who is really who.

Bush, Jr., along with his father and brother Jeb, can be viewed as sore losers. Fair

play on their part was left wanting. Mostly, they showed their true colors. By not

supporting the Republican Party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump, they

became de facto sympathizers of the War Party.

Benedict Arnold’s betrayal was more noble, considering that his actions were largely motivated by love. He, after

all, sought to win the affection of Peggy Shippen, who was from a loyalist family.

One can only imagine how grateful Iraqis are to Bush, Jr. considering the

nightmare that he wrought on their nation. It appears that it will remain prudent for

Americans on globe-trotting adventures to side-step Iraq, for the foreseeable

future.

Recall Obama’s rhetoric about Putin isolating Russia? In fact, it’s Clinton, Bush,

and Obama, who have increasingly isolated America from prospective business in

large swaths of the Earth’s surface.

Aging hippies might display a peace symbol on a tie dye T-shirt for fun, yet the

generation that was a witness to the horrors of the Viet Nam War has not forgotten

that it was the left-leaning War Party that was responsible for, “Apocalypse Now.”

May it never be forgotten that President Johnson lied to the baby boomer

generation, justifying America’s entry into the war on the basis of the

premeditated, false flag, Tonkin Gulf incident.

As reported in the Washington Times, “A jumbo-sized Gallup poll now reveals

that baby boomers — who once espoused free love, flower power and took to the

streets to protest most anything — now constitute a conservative stronghold.” The

“jumbo-sized Gallup poll” is actually 14 Gallup polls conducted throughout 2014,

among 16,479 U.S. adults. The statistics are a nightmare for the War Party,

considering that baby-boomers account for the largest voting bloc.

You don’t turn down a lunch invitation with the King of Norway.

Or do you?

That is, you do if you lack upbringing or if you’re Obama. In the spirit of Woody

Allen’s film, you take the money and run, hightailing it out of Oslo before petitions

circulating with the speed of light attain the one million signatures needed for a

candidate to have to return the Noble Peace Prize. In fact, prize money cannot be

taken back by the committee but did Obama know this?

Despite Obama lacking culture, tradition, and good manners, when pitted against

predecessor Bill Clinton preying on interns or of “W” greeting the British Queen

with his hands in his pockets, Obama’s swagger of success accepting undeserved

prize money isn’t too far out of bounds.

How he managed to keep a straight face during his laureate acceptance speech is

anyone’s guess. It might be recalled that he received the lucrative prize some 12

weeks after being elected, despite no feet-on-the-ground work and no Praise Ye the

Lord peace accomplishments. Looking back, Obama apparently duped the prize

committee with eloquent speeches festered as they were with unfulfilled hopes,

promises and, as time would demonstrate, hypocrisy. The LA Times put it, bluntly:

“U.S. military forces have been at war for all eight years of Obama’s tenure, the

first two-term president with that distinction.”

Obama loved rehashing Bill Clinton’s line about being on “the right side of

history.” Obama also never hesitated threatening world leaders and nations like

Russia with being on “the wrong side of history.” Is it not curious that, outside of

the US, the Obama-Clinton legacy is etched on the wrong side of history, with

Obama known as the “Destroyer of Nations?”

It includes Kenya, where Obama’s half-brother Malik lives. He openly expressed

his disgust with the Obama-Clinton tag team, as well as with the Democratic Party.

He accused them of hypocrisy and for taking the African Continent backward not

forward by murdering Qaddafi, a leader who Malik respected and knew well.

Despite US propaganda to the contrary, Qaddafi, was leading by way of example.

Without belaboring the positives, they included: free electricity, medicine, and

education. Free land was dispensed to farmers and everyone as eligible for interest-

free loans. Newlyweds received $50,000 for a mortgage down-payment. Citizens

even earned a percentage of oil sales.

Libya had no debt and about 150 billion USD in reserves. (Today, Brussels cannot explain the disappearance of billions!).

Considering that Clinton spearheaded the brutal murder of Qaddafi, it was out of

the question for Malik to vote for her. In fact, he voted for Trump and he made it a

point for the press to know about it.

If Malik helped pin the tail on the Democratic donkey describing his brother as a

hypocrite, Obama’s peace laureate, acceptance speech also magnifies vanity, if not

arrogance. Picking up on Obama’s prepared text:

“Throughout history, the Nobel Peace Prize has not just been used to honor

specific achievement; it’s also been used as a means to give momentum to a set of

causes. And that is why I will accept this award as a call to action.”

Did Obama have in mind “action” like destroying Libya, the promise of Africa?

Did it include action like butchering Muammar Qaddafi? To the discredit of

Obama and a much-bemused Hillary, they overturned the most stable and the most

prosperous nation in Africa, transforming it into a lawless, jihadist, spawning

ground.

Is it possible to forget Clinton’s satanic laugh and her fascination – if not arousal –

over the bloodied, Libyan leader being impaled on a splintered, shovel handle?

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange believes there is, “Something wrong with

Hillary Clinton. It is not just her constant lying. It is not just that she throws off

menacing glares and seethes thwarted entitlement.

“Something much darker rides along with it.” Assange gets to the center of her

personality calling it, “A cold creepiness rarely seen.”

Might a “multiple personality disorder,” diagnosis be too euphemistic? Any

diagnosis has to include her calls to action to murder children. Not only those in

the womb.

Didn’t she brag about being the one who convinced Billy to bomb Serbia? To this

day – and for no few years to come – children are born in Belgrade with depleted

uranium deformities and cancers. Ever since her Ouija board, rule-the-world

séances in the White House, Clinton has been arm-in-arm with another infanticide

advocate, Madeleine Albright of, “We think it was worth it,” notoriety regarding

the killing one-half million Iraqi children. If the New Testament might offer any

advice to monsters who hurt children, it might be best for these two, so-called

women, to tie millstones around their necks and to drown themselves in the depths

of the sea. Or, might such punishment be insufficient?

Hello? Folks? Hillary has not disappeared. To the demise of the Democratic Party,

she’s running in 2020, despite routinely flip-flopping when asked. The Devil, after

all, promised her the World.

God forbid that she should be in a position of real authority to threaten Putin.

Recall her calling for a “no-fly zone” in Syria? For what? To save her jihadists

from annihilation by those bent on really destroying the dragons of Arabia? 2 Esdras

15:29. Biden (remember him?) threatened Putin with war but, fortunately for humanity, Biden is rarely taken seriously by “partners” with more-than-serious weapons.

Biden’s down-to-earth fear was that Putin might release information

damaging to Hillary. Such information, apparently, could have really swayed the

election. I’m curious, aren’t you? What information could be so damaging that

Biden would go out of his way to meet with Putin and threaten him? What does

Putin know about her that the world doesn’t already know?

Wasn’t another one of Obama’s “calls to action” the pilfering of Gaddafi’s

impressive, weapon stockpiles, including some 20,000 Stinger, heat-seeking

missiles? More precisely, with Hillary’s oversight weren’t they smuggled through

NATO partner Turkey to the head-chopping, heart-eating “moderate opposition” in

Iraq and Syria?

Thanks to WikiLeaks, the world knows that most of the 30,000 “missing” emails

reveal Clinton’s terrorist-sponsoring complicity. On her “conscience” is much

more than the gruesome murder of Ambassador Stevens. Hundreds of thousands of

innocent souls have perished as a result of her adventurism in the greater, Levant.

Many more have become refugees.

Then again, Arab and Syrian lives don’t matter. At least not in Obama’s

“American Exceptionalism” script – a rather repulsive form of elitism, which is a

euphemism for not-so-thinly-veiled racism laced with double standards.

Racism can be defined a number of ways but in every definition the perception of

one entity being superior to another is the common denominator. The perception

can be racial, cultural, religious, institutional, or national superiority. Obama’s

racism aka “American Exceptionalism” is closer to supremacism – a Hitleresque

variant of racism because of inevitable consequences for its victims.

In other words, Obama’s supremacism is an ideology of superiority and

domination. In his view, America is superior to other nations, which justifies its

entitlement to dominate, to control, and to subjugate nations like Iraq, Libya, and

Syria with impunity. Look at the horrific crimes being committed in Yemen. Is

anyone in Washington planning any retaliatory strikes on Saudi Arabia? After the

Saudi consulate murder in Istanbul, we learned the answer. The value of US

democracy tops out at $110 billion.

A supposedly superior or exceptional America is entitled to bomb, blackmail, kill,

torture, (“extraordinary rendition”) and commit heinous, international war crimes

without legal consequences. Let not the International Tribunal in The Hague dare

bring it up! It just got threatened by Bolton with sanctions for just considering to

look into US war crimes!

Let us not forget that it was the humanist, Clinton duo, which first violated

international law and basic ethics by authorizing extraordinary rendition or US torture by proxy. Correct, it wasn’t Bush’s invention. He is just another swamp creature – who also masqueraded as president – one who jumped on the occasion to

execute the Clintons’ sadistic workings. Was it to satisfy his own psychiatric

whims? We may never fully know. “Mission accomplished!” was proclaimed over

the moans of human bones trafficked through the extraordinary rendition gulag and

left to fossilize in dark, far corners of US dungeons without a post-mortem right to

a family burial.

The United Nations considers any nation that abducts the citizens of another nation

a crime against humanity. The European Court of Human Rights has actually taken

action against American collaborators of torture and human rights abuse. Not

against America; just against its collaborators.

The Polish government, for one, was condemned for participating in extraordinary

CIA rendition. Poland had to pay restitution to those who were abducted and taken

to a CIA-run black site on Polish soil and tortured. Obama’s election promises

included shutting down these “black sites” but, to the present day, they’re blacker-

than-ever and ever-so-functional. Stalin’s beast, Beria, is rolling over in his grave

with envy over the Clinton’s program. In all, some 54 nations collaborated in

human abuse and torture, included the core nations of Europe – those that are

heard, most often, espousing and advertising vaunted, “West European values,”

namely, France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, and Ireland.

Picture the following enactment of those who seek to rule the world – the US

government in action.

The Commander-in-Chief of the more humane, torture program is sitting

brandishing improper education – feet routinely high up on the desk – as his

Secretary of State approaches in black leather stroking a whip handle, “Hey, there,

big boy, ready to power-play?”

Obama cringes from word abuse yet manages to express his delight with a moan.

“Arab Spring! What d’ya think? Nice, promotional ring!” she chuckles. “Imagine

the fresh crop of rendition recruits it’ll bring! Hotel guests waterboarded by

brother Bush have gone somewhat stale. All of the drugged suppositories, you

know. Should’ve been laced with Viagra instead of sedatives,” bemuses Hillary,

pursing her lips, wickedly.

“Money allocated; money spent. Never waste a dime. And funding has to be

justified, you know. One hundred and forty-three tons of Libyan gold is there for

the take.” Obama looks on, squirming with sequestered pleasure recalling how his

SOS eliminated Gaddafi with the help of President Sarkozy.

It really might be time for a clause to be added to the Nobel Peace Prize charter, an

exit clause so that a laureate is stripped of the prize? If crimes against humanity,

international kidnapping and torture, aren’t enough what about a world in flames or

even a nuclear winter? Malfeasance might have been the rudder of Clinton’s

foreign policy but as the captain of the ship, Obama is ultimately responsible. At

the end of the day, it was the peace prize committee that got discredited, while

Obama snugly pocketed the cash, laughing all the way back to Washington.

For their final, joint encore, the Harold and Maude, White House duo overthrew

the democratically elected, Ukrainian government with 5B USD according to

another gem in the rough: neocon Victoria Nuland.

Transport C-130s, filled with pallets of hundred dollar bills, would land just

outside of Kiev while the city bled and burned. Molotov cocktails lit up Berkut

police like Christmas trees. Whipped with chains and shot by snipers they

demonstrated otherworldly restraint that no good, US cop would have

demonstrated for more than a few, trigger-happy seconds.

With a straight face mask, Obama referred to the scenes from Hell as “Peaceful

protests.” Apparently, America’s interference and blatant meddling comprised yet

another “call to action” that he promised in Oslo. Obama’s in-your-face intrusion

into Ukraine succeeded in antagonizing cousin neighbors, Ukraine and Russia – in

spite of thousands of years of joint history. And the Russian border is some 280

miles distant from Kiev, a fact that has raised a few security eyebrows in the

Kremlin.

What justification exists for the CIA to hang the American flag at the entrance to

the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) – a Gestapo-like entity, which – you might

have guessed it – “legally” engages in torture and routinely implements murder as

a tool of State foreign policy. The address, 33 Vladimirskaya Street, fourth floor is

where CIA employees arrived daily in two oversized jeeps. From here, US

genocide by proxy was implemented in the Donbass region, a “call to action” that

has resulted in 12,000-plus deaths of mostly children, their parents, the infirm, and

the elderly.

The bloody successes of the American-Ukrainian Gestapo eventually entitled it to

a comfier address near a church in Kiev’s city center. Every six months, the heads

of each security section travels to the States for professional grooming. Instruction

centers on how to combat Russia, the inferred enemy. No method is too harsh; no

tactic is out-of-bounds. Judging from provocations, like the shoot-down of

Malaysian airlines flight MH 17 out of Schiphol, the sacrifice of 298 lives is worth

it if the slightest chance exists to ramp up propaganda, true or not, so as to

denigrate Russia’s image.

Obama-Clinton neocons, cheered on by warlord McCain, invested no small chump

change into destroying family ties between Russia and Ukraine. The money was

never intended to assist Ukrainians. It was all about geopolitics.

Sir Halford Mackinder lay down the guidelines for Great Britain to control the

European Continent, some 112 years ago. In fact, it was a blueprint for World

domination by the British yet Mackinder never dreamed that the US would get so

involved and would occupy Ukraine, one day.

The world witnessed how it was done, including the cynical, Maidan mockery,

with Nuland handing out wheat buns to Maidan rabble-rousers. Is it not quite the

twist, considering that Ukraine was the breadbasket of Europe under the Tsars?

NATO was supposed to occupy the port of Sevastopol, hence the outrage when

Russian inhabitants of the Crimean Peninsula – the vast majority – declared

independence and, later, voted to join the Russian Federation. It was real

democracy at work but since it didn’t serve US interests, the right to self-

determination of 3 million people was negated by Obama, who, promptly, imposed

sanctions. Think about Obama’s genius for how to make friends and influence

people. Would you respect anyone who blackmailed you out of spite?

Correct, 5B USD was spent by the War Party to reset the Doomsday Clock at 2

minutes to midnight. So much for the Nobel Peace Laureate and his minions.

The first to extend a hand in friendship was Gorbachev. Yeltsin followed, and,

finally, Putin did, as well. The average American citizen said, “Why not?” The

military industrial complex and the Establishment, corporate elite or the Deep State

said, “No way!”

Today, the nations of the world are saying: “We don’t want it!” in plain, Jimmy

Buffett talk. “We don’t want that much US organization in our lives!”

Murder and destruction – aptly summed up as the international war crimes of the

past three, US presidents – is mere window dressing for the Snowflake

Establishment. It’s conveniently overlooked by Washington’s sycophant press

whose success in steamrolling bias and propaganda over the American public

rather than presenting real news continues to make Goebbels blush neon red.

America’s political, moral compass might have always deviated from true north

considering all of the sex, lies, and videotape but beginning with the Clinton-

Lewinsky, magnetite years it began doing 360s up through the reign of Obama-

Hillary. What moral right does Washington have to be instructing any nation on

how to conduct its internal affairs?

The nonsensical madness of War Party doings – sometimes mistaken for US

foreign policy – is not making anyone safer nor is it making the World a more

humane place.

Both Clinton and Trump are in business. However, Hillary, like her new-found

Bush friends, are in demolition. Trump is in construction.

Can America be resurrected? What needs to be done. Is democracy the answer or

an impediment? And what happened to the free America that we once knew?