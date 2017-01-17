America’s Maidan! Vladimir Putin calls the creators of “golden showers” dossier “PROSTITUTES.” And he is spot on

Vladimir Putin said that he sees attempts in the US to "delegitimize" US President-elect Donald Trump using "Maidan-style" methods previously used in Ukraine.

Nothing like a little Vladimir Putin to inject some hard truth and honesty to the ridiculousness of American main stream media reporting.

Putin has so far remained silent on all the “Russian hacker” hysteria overtaking the American Congress and establishment media, not to mention US “intelligence” services, who are actively spreading “fake news” and fairytale documents dossiers in what amount to a “soft coup” to delegitimize Trump.

Silent no more. The Russian President has finally weighed in on what can only be described as a low point in American politics and media reporting. His description of those who leaked and published the now infamous dossier… ‘whores.’

Putin did not exactly call then ‘whores’, but those in BuzzFeed and CNN, and in Congress and the CIA, are nothing more than ‘whores’ to the deep state establishment running, and ruining, the world.

To be precise Putin said those who ordered the Trump documents are “worse than prostitutes.”

“Prostitution is an ugly social phenomenon… But people who order such fakes which are now used against the elected president of the United States, fabricate information and use it in the political struggle, they are worse than prostitutes, they have no moral limits.”

American establishment media and neo-liberal warmongers wonder why the world admires Russian President Vladimir Putin so much. How about the fact that the man calls it like it is, and has the balls to take on the neo-liberal globalist powers…very much like US President-elect Trump.

Here is more of what Putin said (courtesy Sputnik News)…

“In my opinion, there are several goals, some are obvious. The first is to undermine the legitimacy of the elected president of the United States. Incidentally, in this connection I would like to note that — whether people who do it want it or don’t want — they greatly damage US interests.” “It seems that they trained for this in Kiev and now are ready to organize a ‘Maidan’ in Washington not to let Trump assume office.” “The second goal is to tie the hands of legs of the newly-elect president related to the implementation of his pre-election campaign’s promises to the American people and the international community.”

Putin continued to blast the reports and the very idea that Trump is some kind of “Russian Manchurian Candidate”, noting that “our [Russian] security services do not chase every US billionaire”…

“These claims are an obvious fake. Trump, when he came to Moscow a few years ago was not a politician. We did not even know about his political ambitions, he was just a businessman, one of the richest men in America. Is someone really thinking that our intelligence agencies are chasing every American billionaire, or what? Of course not! It’s just a complete nonsense.” “I don’t know Mr. Trump personally, I have never met him and don’t know what he will do on the international arena. So I have no grounds to attack him or criticize him for anything, or protect him or whatever,”

Always the statesman, the Russian President said that while this “fake news” dossier leak shows a “significant degradation of political elites in the West, including in the US” he hopes that common sense will prevail.

“I hope that the common sense will prevail. It concerns the relations between the US and its allies, including in Europe. The outgoing administration involved many European political leaders in the American domestic struggle and current issues are a result of these activities.”

On Sunday’s CrossTalk, The Duran’s Peter Lavelle, and his panel of experts (including The Duran’s Adam Garrie and Mark Sleboda), discussed the scary similarities between the CIA’s current efforts to remove Trump, and the CIA’s previous implementation of the same exact tactics used in Ukraine during the Maidan, which plunged the once stable country into a hellish existence.

America please beware of what such hysteria often leads to…

More analysis via Zerohedge…