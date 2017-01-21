The Inauguration of the President: America’s Coronation

The US Constitution dating from the Eighteenth Century vests the US President with Kingly power. The Inauguration is the President's coronation. It is ultimately incompatible with true democracy. and embodies a system that venerates and ultimately rests on force.

Americans fought an eight-year war of liberation against not only the most powerful monarchy on Earth in 1775 but against monarchy itself. Yet once the dust settled and it was time to write a Constitution, compromises left America a legacy of monarchy now gone from most of Europe.

Among the kingly powers still residing in the American presidency are the pardon, the veto and the title Commander-in-Chief. Add to that list the Inaugural celebration we just witnessed in Washington, D.C. None of this has any place in a democracy.

Unlike in Europe, whose time for empire has largely come and gone, the United States combines the practical power of head of government with the symbolic power of head of state. It is a frightening combination.

But that is the point: to deify the leader and instill awe in the people. Fear is part of how rulers rule, how leaders manage populations. A mere mortal, albeit one with mortal power over other people’s lives, is transformed through ritual and ceremony into a super-human figure who is not to be messed with.

As the Chief Executive he holds in his hands the state’s monopoly on violence — both domestic and foreign. That fear of potential violence buffers an American president from criticism. It takes courage for someone — a cabinet official, a journalist or an ordinary citizen — to stand up to a president while he’s in power.

The threat of violence is hidden. It’s always there in the background if the foreground strategy fails: the obedience-inducing symbols of power.

It all kicks off with the Inauguration. Any American president’s legitimacy — including Obama’s — should ideally rest on his performance alone, not his branding in ceremonies reminiscent of enthronements.

In 1727, George Frideric Handel wrote four anthems for the coronation of King George II. Now we’ve got the Rockettes.

In a parliamentary system real power resides with the prime minister who is not glorified in ceremony, title and song. He is also more accountable to the people. A major screw-up and a vote of no confidence can bring a new government at any time.

If the people still need some parental-like figure ruling over them, better that person be stripped of political power — like the kings, queens and ceremonial presidents of Europe today — than be the man and or woman who can still command armies in the field.