A recent study by the American Center for the Study of Public Opinion has found that Ukrainian media is in the bottom five countries in the world when it comes to being trusted by its own population.

The study found that Mauritania had the least trust in its media followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo and then South Sudan. Tied at fourth place were Gabon and Ukraine.

These results will surprise no one who has studied recent developments in Ukrainian media.

The now defunct ‘Ukraine Today was a short lived outlet that peddled out non-stop ultra-nationalist and anti-Russian propaganda. People voted with their remote controls and switched it off.

While Ukraine Today had its 15 minutes of fame slandering RT….on RT, Rusian media is not untrusted according to the survey.