America is falling in love with Trump at war. Approval rating hits 50%

Nothing works like war to bump up a US President's approval ratings.

Now that Trump has become a war President, his approval rating is jumping to new highs.

Both Bush presidents, and Bill Clinton used fake wars to pump up their approval numbers. It’s a trick that never fails, and with Trump’s illegal missile strike in Syria and North Korea war tension rising, Trump has figured out that the only way to unite left and right in America is to bomb countries a thousand miles away.

Via Rasmussen polls…