America is aligned with Trump: 6 in 10 American voters support new travel ban (Poll)

As the mainstream media cries about Trump’s “Muslim travel ban”, which is anything but a travel ban on Muslims, and more of a travel moratorium on a handful of nations that the Obama and Bush administrations skillfully tore apart and dismantled without remorse, a new Politico-Morning Consult poll has found that 6 in 10 American voters now support the new travel ban on people from six countries.

“Most Americans Now Support Limited Travel Ban” via Statista…



The research from Statista found that 37% of Americans strongly support the State Department’s guidelines, while only 23% somewhat support them.

14% of Americans are both opposed and strongly opposed to the legislation.

11% said they don’t know or have no opinion.