Amazing Paul Joseph Watson video exposes false flag Syrian chemical weapons hoax

This is not “America first,” this is the deep state first.

What is Trump doing, falling for this lunatic, Deep State false flag attack?

We can only help cooler heads prevail, because a full scale Trump-US attack on Syria would result in a disastrous, wider world war with nuclear implications.

Meanwhile Stephan Molyneux exposes the clear motivations behind the latest Syrian chemical weapons hoax pushing Trump towards war with Syria, Iran and Russia.

Molyneux helps us take note that Trump is in a “Mueller” bind, and Democrats hate Russia…

“They loved Russia when Russia was communist, and international, and seeking to overthrow and destroy capitalism around the world.” “They hate Russia now that Russia is Christian, somewhat capitalist (has a very low tax rate), and is nationalistic.”

Via Zerohedge…

Russian officials say they have found no trace of chemical weapons use while searching through Syria’s Douma region – and say that photos of victims posted by the White Helmets are fabrications, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. As well documented by Disobedient Media and elsewhere, the White Helmets are an organization funded by the United States which operates throughout various regions within Syria to “help” the anti-Assad effort while snapping convenient photos of Assad’s alleged regime-change-worthy atrocities.

Via RT…

The specialists “found no traces of the use of chemical agents” after searching the sites, the statement said. The center’s medical specialists also visited a local hospital but found no patients that showed signs of chemical weapons poisoning. “All these facts show… that no chemical weapons were used in the town of Douma, as it was claimed by the White Helmets,” the statement said, referring to the controversial “civil defense” group that was among the first to report about the alleged attack. “All the accusations brought by the White Helmets, as well as their photos… allegedly showing the victims of the chemical attack, are nothing more than a yet another piece of fake news and an attempt to disrupt the ceasefire,” the Reconciliation Center said.

Via Disobedient Media…

The Syrian Civil Defense Force (aka the White Helmets) is funded in part by United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Included here are two links showing contracts awarded by USAID to Chemonics International Inc. (DBA Chemonics). The first award was in the sum of $111.2 million and has a Period of Performance (POP) from January 2013 to June 2017. It states that the purpose of the award will be to use the funds for managing a “quick-response mechanism supporting activities that pursue a peaceful transition to a democratic and stable Syria.” The second was in the sum of $57.4 million and has a POP from August 2015 to August 2020. This award was designated to be used in the “Syria Regional Program II” which is a part of the Support Which Implements Fast Transitions IV (SWIFT IV) program. This funding was used, if not entirely, then in part to finance the White Helmets. The Syrian Civil Defense Force website lists Chemonics as its primary supporter alongside NGO Mayday Rescue, who operate out of offices in Turkey, Jordan and Dubai.

Zerohedge concludes…

Of course, that didn’t stop Netflix from producing an Academy Award winning documentary about the White Helmets. We’re sure recently added board member and former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice is happy considering all of the taxpayer money the previous administration spent funding the group.

#WhiteHelmets psywar continues. Embedded with Al Nusra/Al Qaeda, funded by UK,US,Holland, EU over $ 60m. pic.twitter.com/lB78N0FOUr — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) September 8, 2016

