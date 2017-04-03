Alleged organizer of St.Petersburg metro attack captured on CCTV [Photos of attacker]

UPDATE:

Confirmed photos of the attacker are all over Russian news channels…

Russian news agencies are now reporting that an unnamed source has alleged that the organizer of the blast in the St.Petersburg metro was captured on CCTV.

This is a developing story…

“Alleged organizer of the explosion was captured on surveillance camera in metro.”

Via Sputnik News…

According to the preliminary data, the explosive device was installed in one of the train carriage.

An explosion took place in St. Petersburg underground at around 3 p.m. local time [12:00 GMT], killing at least 10 and injuring over 20 people, according to the Russian anti-terrorism committee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to the families of victims. The president also said that terrorist attack considered as one of the possible causes of the explosion