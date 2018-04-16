All the mainstream media lies about Syria in one twitter thread. PLEASE SHARE

“Jad” – @Jadinho123 – shows how the world has been lied to many times to create the current Syrian theater of war (courtesy Zerohedge)…

I’ve been trying to get this message across to people for so long but then people would always call me evil for supporting Assad, I was just tryna show you guys the other side of the story. Never believe the western media. — Jad (@jadinho123) April 14, 2018

Remember this photo of a kid laying next to her ‘dead’ parents who were ‘killed’ by Assad and this photo went viral and got thousands of retweets and had people crying all over Twitter?

Remember this photo of a kid laying next to her ‘dead’ parents who were ‘killed’ by Assad and this photo went viral and got thousands of retweets and had people crying all over Twitter? pic.twitter.com/VLjuodDtZT — Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018

Fake…

Remember Bana? The young Syrian girl living in Syria who would post videos blaming Assad and the regime for her friends and families deaths.

Remember Bana? The young Syrian girl living in Syria who would post videos blaming Assad and the regime for her friends and families deaths. pic.twitter.com/adc3bsKO0l — Jad (@jadinho123) April 14, 2018

That’s her father fighting for head chopping jihadists…

This is her father pic.twitter.com/FPokVRe1RY — Jad (@jadinho123) April 14, 2018

And that’s Bana with Turkish dictator Erdogan…

Here’s Bana meeting Turkish president Erdogan. Because a man who funds ISIS is so innocent right??? pic.twitter.com/SalOA4RaU7 — Jad (@jadinho123) April 14, 2018

Remember the boy that brought a CNN host to tears…

Oh and remember this photo of this child who was in the back of an ambulance after supposedly being attacked by Assad and his regime??? pic.twitter.com/tzoFiMbK5S — Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018

More lies…

Let’s not forget the Oscar winners, The White Helmets (a “non-profit” NGO, which happens to be funded by the US and UK governments)…

Child actors…

Complete with make-up artists…

FSA jihadists train children to fake symptoms of nerve gas poisoning for fabricated FALSE FLAG attack…



Remember that video of the Syrian boy ‘saving’ his sister from Assad forces?

Remember that video of the Syrian boy ‘saving’ his sister from Assad forces? pic.twitter.com/pX0XgoT9fv — Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018

A complete lie…

Remember the video of the little girl running to survive, after her family was killed…

It was a clip from a music video…

And here is the cast for the music video…

Coincidence or is this girl just shit out of luck?

Fake News CNN had no problem spreading around this propaganda…

Remember this scene from Syria, tweeted out by Sami Sharbek…

These photos are not from Syria, BUT GAZA, and Mosul which was leveled by US airstrikes…

Cleveland, US-based “activist” was spreading disinformation and propaganda on Syria. Sami Sharbek tweeted the pics about Syria which turned out to be a complete fabrication. The photos of war and suffering he used were actually from Gaza and Mosul.

And finally some true reporting that slipped through the western mainstream media cracks…

2 minutes of truth about US intervention in Syria from Jeffrey Sachs @JeffDSachs is worth more than 98 percent of the bullshit we are hearing on TV — worth clicking on this: pic.twitter.com/T503g2oL1d — Mark Weisbrot (@MarkWeisbrot) April 12, 2018

Sky News cut off the former commander of British Armed Forces Jonathan Shaw over Syria…

