Alibaba founder Jack Ma blasts Obama’s economic track record, “where did the money go?”

Alibaba founder Jack Ma says the United States is to blame for its problems, spending trillions of dollars to wage war, instead of investing in the country.

Jack Ma did not mince his words when laying blame for America’s deep troubles.

For the Alibaba founder, ‘don’t blame China for your woes America’…the United States is to blame for its problems by spending trillions of dollars to wage endless wars, instead of investing in its people and infrastructure.

America is certainly to blame for the issues it now faces, domestically and internationally. This is what eight years of Bush, and eight years of Obama gets you.

Commenting on Donald Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports, in a move meant to protect domestic American manufacturers, Jack Ma, the founder of online retailer Alibaba, said the US should blame itself, not China…

“It’s not that other countries steal jobs from you guys. It’s your strategy. Distribute the money and things in a proper way.” “American multinational companies made millions and millions of dollars from globalization.” “The past 30 years, IBM, Cisco, Microsoft, they’ve made tens of millions — the profits they’ve made are much more than the four Chinese banks put together…. But where did the money go?”

Ma said that he supports globalization (just not the neo-liberal US form of globalization), noting that globalization “should be inclusive,” with profits shared by nations, not just going to the wealthy few.

“The world needs new leadership, but the new leadership is about working together.” “As a business person, I want the world to share the prosperity together.”

CNBC reports…

According to Ma, the United States has spent some $14 trillion waging war abroad over the last 30 years, instead of investing in itself, according to CNBC. Ma named this as the main reason that the US economy is weakening. Ma said that globalization strategy promulgated by the US has brought massive income for multinational corporations and high-level investors, but that money has missed the American citizen.