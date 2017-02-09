Alexey Navalny’s conviction shows that Russian democracy is healthy

Navalny is a relic of the 1990s style politics. He is a man who has tried and fail to 'make Russia weak again'.

The recent conviction of Russian self-proclaimed ‘opposition’ politician Alexey Navalny, is a sign that Russian democracy is healthy. The Western media myth about a politicised trial is not only untrue, but it is far less interesting than the truth.

Here’s what you need to know.

Navalny’s conviction represents a restored Russia with an effective and non-biased justice.

The 1990s was one of the darkest period of Russian history during which Russian politics became totally discredited. From local officials up to President Yeltsin, great offices of state were filled by people blatantly robbing the country blind for reasons of personal greed.

Far from being just an ethically grim era, the effect was that people suffered greatly. The elderly froze or starved, young men became drunks, drug addicts or suicides, and many young women who just a generation before would have become teachers, judges, administrators, or artists, felt obliged to prostitute themselves instead.

This was the tragic reality of Russia in the 1990s.

Although President Putin is popular for restoring Russia’s role as a geo-political superpower, he is probably more popular for ordinary Russians because he restored normalcy to Russia. The streets became safe, education standards were restored, and people got their dignity back.

As Navalny’s case shows, corrupt politicians are now increasingly brought to justice in courts of law, where in the 1990s they were allowed to plunder and pillage at will. This is not to say that there were no honest politicians in Russia in the 1990s. Legitimate opposition leaders like Gennady Zyuganov of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and Vladimir Zhirinovsky, founder of the LDPR (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia) held the corrupt governments of the 1990s to account time and time again. It is fair to call them political survivors.

Alexey Navalny by contrast is as his trial showed a political relic, very much the sort of person out to make himself rich as quickly as he can by whatever means are available, whilst being simultaneously presented by the BBC and CNN as some sort of saint. Suffice to say that the lack of media scrutiny in the West towards such a figure and the details of the charges against him is clear sign of the Western media’s political bias.

The fact that Navalny and the various liberal groups he associates with gain ever less support is testament to the fact that Russians are no longer buying the lies sold to them in decades past,whilst the fact that he is being tried and convicted shows the ‘normal country’ that Russia has now at last become.