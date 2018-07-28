Connect with us

Latest

Video

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explains how corporations, carbon taxes and $700B from military will fund socialism (Video)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fails to answer softball question given by Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
Alex Christoforou

Published

21 hours ago

on

679 Views

The new “leader” of the Democrat left, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is tangled up in the most basic of questions teed up to her by establishment left Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via Zerohedge

The “new face” of the Democratic party, 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, botched yet another simple question about her political views that sheer spunk and tenacity couldn’t overcome.

During an appearance on last night’s Daily Show, host Trevor Noah pitched Ocasio-Cortez perhaps the slowest softball he could – asking her to explain how she’s planning on paying for her “Medicare for All” agenda along with her other ideas on funding Democratic Socialism, reports the Daily Caller.

“This is an excellent question,” she replied – the standard response to buy time while one’s brain clicks away at various options.

Unfortunately, the rest of her answer did not compute:

“I sat down with a Nobel Prize economist last week — I can’t believe I can say that, it’s really weird — But one of the things that we saw is, if people pay their fair share, if corporations and the ultra wealthy — for example, as Warren Buffett likes to say, if he pays as much as his secretary paid, 15 percent tax rate, if corporations paid — if we reverse the tax bill, raised our corporate tax rate to 28 percent … if we do those two things and also close some of those loopholes, that’s $2 trillion right there.”

Via the Daily Caller…

She also said it would take $3 trillion to $4 trillion and a carbon tax to create a “renewable energy economy” and claimed the Trump tax cut bill prevents the wealthiest Americans from paying “their fair share.”

“One of the wide estimates is that it’s going to take $3 trillion to $4 trillion to transition us to 100 percent renewable economy,” she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez continued…

So we’ve got $2 trillion from folks paying their fair share, which they weren’t paying before the Trump tax bill.”

“They weren’t paying that before the Trump tax bill. If we get people to pay their fair share, that’s $2 trillion in 10 years. Now if we implement a carbon tax on top of that, so that we can transition and financially incentivize people away from fossil fuels, if we implement a carbon tax — that’s an additional amount, a large amount of revenue that we can have.

As Zerohedge further reports, Ocasio-Cortez also said that she would “re-prioritize” military spending, shooting off the completely false claim that “Just last year we gave the military a $700 billion budget increase, which they didn’t even ask for.” “They’re like, ‘We don’t want another fighter jet!’ They’re like, ‘Don’t give us another nuclear bomb,’ you know?”

Is it any surprise that  James Comey and the establishment left is freaking out over the socialist “rising star.”

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Displaced Syrians return to town liberated from Islamic State

Meanwhile, jihadists flee to the refuge of Israel and their Western backers

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 29, 2018

By

Following the call of Assad’s government for displaced citizens to return to their homeland, hundreds of civilians have returned to homes in town liberated from the occupation of ISIS affiliated terrorists. The Jaleen area has been cleared of terrorists and any possible mines which they might have left behind, in order to render the area safe enough for the repatriation of its population. The Jaleen area is near to some of the most recent conflicts with ISIS affiliated terrorists as Syrian forces have been routing them from the areas around Daraa, forcing the jihadists to flee, some of which are presently fleeing to the refuge of Israel and some of their Western backers.

Al-Masdar reports:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Hundreds of displaced civilians have returned to their homes in the Daraa Governorate town of Jaleen after it was liberated from the terrorists of the ISIS-affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces.

According to a report from the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), hundreds of internally displaced civilians were given the green light by the Syrian military to return to their homes in Jaleen after it was ruled safe of any potential explosives left behind by Jaysh Khaled bin Walid.

Once Jaleen was liberated, the Syrian Arab Army sent in their demining teams to quickly clear the explosives left behind by the Islamic State terrorists.

Many of these residents of Jaleen were previously displaced after the Jaysh Khaled bin Walid terrorists took over the town a few years ago.

Since the beginning of hostilities, hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost in Syria and over five and a half million refugees have been registered by the UNHCR, with over 3.5 million of them in Turkey with Jordan, Lebanon, and Germany being host to large numbers of displaced Syrians. As Syria’s ally, Russia is also aiming to help the war torn nation recover from the terrible conflict by calling on European nations to help foster conditions to further facilitate the voluntary return of Syrians to their homeland.

Continue Reading

Latest

Iran initiates production line for air-to-air missiles

Iran has the capability to not only manufacture the missiles, but also to tweak the technology and mechanics so as to suit the needs of the Iranian military

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 29, 2018

By

Iranian Minister of Defense, Amir Hatami, attended the opening of a production line for the manufacture of air-to-air missiles in Iran. He was keen to make note of the fact that Iran has the capability to not only manufacture the missiles, but also to tweak the technology and mechanics so as to suit the needs of the Iranian military, rather than finding itself in a position which would seeking the technological competence elsewhere. The Faqoor missiles are said to be designed with state-of-the-art technology and successfully passed trials last year.

Kuwait News Agency reports:

TEHRAN, July 23 (KUNA) — Iran announced Monday the launch of a production line of a local medium0range air-to-air missile, which was successfully tested last year.

Defense Minister Amir Hatami was quoted by official media as saying Fakoor was designed and manufactured in accordance with state-of-the-art technology.

“Many countries just import the technology but cannot improve it to make new version of the missile according to their needs, but Iran as a missile producer has the ability to do so,” he said.

He said Iranian experts succeeded in launching the production line despite sanctions.
All fighter jets are capable of carrying Fakoor missile, he noted.

With Iran’s role in Syria and Yemen, an increased capability to manage threats is not well received by the Western supporters of Iran’s foes, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia. Israel is actively concerning itself with launching attacks on Iranian forces identified within Syrian territory, with or without the blessing of the Syrian government, and the situation in Yemen grows more dire by the day. To top it off, the Middle Eastern country finds itself routinely threatened by the United States.

Continue Reading

Latest

Erdogan wants to develop greater cooperation with BRICS bloc

Erdogan pointed out that the systems set up by the West are essentially designed to guarantee the interests of a few

Published

13 hours ago

on

July 29, 2018

By

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish President, is embossed with the sheer magnitude of what the BRICS bloc represents, as well as what it has achieved, and is expected to accomplish going forward and wants a piece of the action, so it seems. Erdogan was invited to the 10th Leaders’ Summit of BRICS countries in Johannesburg representing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The BRICS bloc is comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and represents over 40% of the world’s GDP. Erdogan pointed out that the systems set up by the West are essentially designed to guarantee and protect the interests of a few, don’t represent the interests of developing nations, and tends to economic crisis almost at a frequency of every decade or so, pointing out that a change needs to take place.

The Daily Sabah reports:

In his speech at the BRICS summit on Friday, President Erdoğan said Turkey eyes to move forward the cooperation with BRICS countries in the field of economy, investment, energy and development areas

Turkey sees the BRICS summit as an opportunity to develop a collaboration between the two sides, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday. “We, as Turkey, want to work with BRICS countries especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment and development,” Erdoğan said during his speech at the BRICS Outreach Workshop held at the Sandton Convention Center.

As the term chair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Turkey was invited to the 10th Leaders’ Summit of BRICS countries, which was held on 25-27 July and hosted in South Africa’s financial capital of Johannesburg.

President Erdoğan’s participation in the summit was the first high-level official contact between BRICS and Turkey.

The president said he believed that the New Development Bank (NDB) and the BRICS Business Council could establish cooperation between the institutions in Turkey. “We hope the ongoing membership negotiations between the Treasury and Finance Ministry and NDB will be completed soon,” Erdoğan said, suggesting that they can act jointly, both within BRICS and in Turkey in separate projects to establish a fairer, more objective and new international credit rating agency.

“We want to further improve our existing cooperation with BRICS countries in the field of energy,” he added.

The BRICS group – made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – was established in 2006 to enhance cooperation between member countries and also other developing countries. These five countries are G20 members, along with Turkey.

The trade of BRICS countries corresponds to 23 percent of global trade, while the gross domestic production (GDP) in these countries make up more than half of global economic growth. The BRICS countries produce one-third of the global industrial products and half of the agricultural produce.

The foreign trade volume of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa with the rest of the world was recorded at $5.9 trillion.

Turkey’s trade volume with BRICS countries in 2017 was calculated at $60.7 billion. The country’s total exports to the five BRICS members was $7.3 billion, while its imports from these countries hit $53.4 billion.

President Erdoğan also elaborated on the current global system, indicating that it does not satisfy anyone, except for a happy minority whose interests are guaranteed. “We have come to this day with economic crises repeated almost every 10 years. It is not possible for this structure to continue unchanged without reconsidering it in line with today’s conditions. It is imperative that the growing weights of emerging economies be reflected in the system.”

He recalled that Turkey was invited to the session as OIC term chair, underlining that he represented not only Turkey but also all the OIC-member Muslim countries. “There is a real need to advance the cooperation between the organization and the BRICS. For a fairer world, we can benefit from a south-south cooperation process in this framework,” President Erdoğan continued, adding that it might be useful to evaluate the cooperation possibilities between the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and NDB, especially in support of Africa’s development efforts.

Pointing out that the world is going through a rather painful period, Erdoğan said that they all witnessed what a great wound wars, terrorist attacks, economic crises and natural catastrophes had opened on humanity in recent years.

He emphasized that they carefully watched the role that BRICS would like to undertake in the “south-south cooperation,” highlighting that Turkey is one of the leading countries in the world in the field of development aid which is the most important element of this cooperation. “With the help of official development assistance of $8.2 billion last year, we were among the top-ranking countries in this area. In humanitarian aid, on the other hand, we come first by a long shot,” Erdoğan noted.

Stressing that Turkey provides the most aid in all categories in proportion to national income, Erdoğan said today the country is home to more than 4 million asylum seekers, including 3.5 million from Syria and Iraq. “In an environment where many developed Western countries have condemned refugees to barbed wires, Turkey has spent $32 billion on asylum seekers,” Erdoğan highlighted.

TURKEY’S INVESTMENTS IN AFRICA EXCEED $6 BILLION

The president said that Turkey had put the issue of development at the heart of the G20 agenda as the term chair in 2015, adding that on June 4, they opened the United Nations (U.N.) Technology Bank for the Least Developed Countries.Erdoğan stressed that it is extremely important that Africa was the main theme of the 10th summit of BRICS. “The value of our country’s direct investments in Africa has exceeded $6 billion. Our country’s work in Somalia since 2011 is an important example of our approach to Africa in this respect,” he said.

With the present system designed by America for the benefit of America, it comes as no real surprise that that’s precisely how it’s perceived, and that whenever it suffers an implosion of some sort, that this affects all who depend on that system. Of course it isn’t fair, it was never intended to be fair. The way the Americans see it, everyone else should just be glad that they are being allowed to experience the luxuries of the modern world, as America could put them back to the stone ages if they so choose. However, with the BRICS working so well, it is only natural that it would be perceived as a possible framework for greater degrees of international cooperation, especially at a time when multilateral agreements and organizations are becoming ever more jeopardized and ineffective, being subject to utter disintegration at the whim of a single actor.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending