Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the al-Nusra Front, has claimed responsibility for Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov’s murder in Ankara.

According to Russian media reports, the terrorist group claimed responsibility via a letter posted on the Al-Youm Al-Sabea Egyptian news site.

Meanwhile, Turkish media have reported that the number of people detained in the investigation over the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey has grown to 13.

