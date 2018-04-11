Airlines reroute flights in preparation of strikes on Syria

The US and it’s puppet-states in Europe are discussing possible military action to rain down hell on Syria’s President Bashar Assad for a suspected poison gas attack on Saturday in the Damascus suburb of Douma, sparking an intense stand-off between US and Russian forces.

Eurocontrol said in a notification published on Tuesday afternoon that air-to-ground and cruise missiles could be used over the following 72 hours and there was a possibility of intermittent disruption to radio navigation equipment.

Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines, one of the few to fly directly over Syria, is rerouting those flights temporarily, a Beirut airport source told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Air France said the airline had changed some flights paths following the warning, including for Beirut and Tel Aviv flights, while budget airline easyJet said it would also reroute flights from Tel Aviv.

Eurocontrol’s preemptive warning suggests an attack is likely in the area over the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Due to the possible launch of airstrikes into Syria with air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR area,” it said, referring to the designated airspace.

Heightened Surveillance

Ryanair, British Airways, Etihad Airways, and Royal Jordanian representatives told Reuters flights were operating normally at their respective airlines, but the situation was being monitored closely.

The Nicosia flight information region named in the Eurocontrol statement covers the island of Cyprus and surrounding waters, according to a map on the agency’s website.

Eurocontrol’s warning cited a document from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Europe’s safety regulator. An EASA spokesman said it had informed member states and Eurocontrol of its cautionary message on Tuesday.

