Connect with us

Latest

Hellenic Insider

Analysis

After Embarrassing Defeat, NATO, EU and the West Try to Alter Reality in Macedonia

Amidst all the faux cheer and public displays of confidence of the pro-NATO/EU crowd, a palpable sense of unease hangs in the air.

Published

2 hours ago

on

259 Views

Authored by Aleksandar Pavic via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

Although the September 30, 2018 name-change referendum in Macedonia, which was supposed to set that ex-Yugoslav federal republic on a path to (certain) NATO and (blithely promised but much less certain) EU membership, failed miserably, with only 36.91% of the voters turning out, well short of the 50% + 1 necessary for it to be valid – one would never know it from the reactions of its Western proponents and impatient beneficiaries. Indeed, a new term may be needed to adequately describe the reactions of the key pillars representing the reliquiae reliquiarum of the Western-led post-Cold War unipolar moment. Fake news simply doesn’t do them justice. Fake reality anyone?

The US State Department was firmly in denial, releasing the following statement“The United States welcomes the results of the Republic of Macedonia’s September 30 referendum, in which citizens expressed their support for NATO and European Union (EU) membership by accepting the Prespa Agreement between Macedonia and Greece. The United States strongly supports the Agreement’s full implementation, which will allow Macedonia to take its rightful place in NATO and the EU, contributing to regional stability, security, and prosperity. As Macedonia’s parliament now begins deliberation on constitutional changes, we urge leaders to rise above partisan politics and seize this historic opportunity to secure a brighter future for the country as a full participant in Western institutions.”

EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn wasn’t to be outdone in his contempt for the 63% of the Macedonian “deplorables” who stayed home in order to voice their disagreement with renouncing their perceived national identity and country name (it was to become “Northern Macedonia”) in exchange for the double joy of a) becoming NATO’s cannon-fodder in its increasingly hazardous game of chicken with Russia and b) the EU’s newest debt-serfs: “Referendum in Macedonia: I congratulate those citizens who voted in today’s consultative referendum and made use of their democratic freedoms. With the very significant “yes” vote, there is broad support to the #Prespa Agreement + to the country’s #Euroatlantic path. I now expect all political leaders to respect this decision and take it forward with utmost responsibility and unity across party lines, in the interest of the country.” He was seconded the following day, in a joint statement, by Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the EU Commission.

Understandably, as the most direct public stakeholder, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was particularly (hyper)active. As the disappointing results began to roll in, Stoltenberg went into immediate damage control, tweeting“I welcome the yes vote in Macedonia referendum. I urge all political leaders & parties to engage constructively & responsibly to seize this historic opportunity. #NATO’s door is open, but all national procedures have to be completed.” He reinforced his delusional missive the next day, releasing a similar statement co-signed by EU President Donald Tusk. And the day after, during a news conference, Stoltenberg even offered lightning-quick NATO accession to the unwilling Macedonians – January 2019, to be exact – if they would just be so kind as to urgently implement the very agreement that they had just so emphatically rejected. When NATO says it promotes democratic values – it means it!

But that wasn’t the end of the “democracy mongering” surrounding what may well prove to be NATO’s, the EU’s and the rest of the end-of-history West’s Balkan Waterloo. For example, the EU Parliament’s Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, although “regretting that the turnout was less than 50%,” nevertheless hailed the referendum’s results and “call(ed) on the opposition to respect the expressed will of the majority [sic] of voters.” The Group’s leader, Udo Bullmann, while also maintaining that, somehow, a voter turnout of under 37% still represented a “majority,” additionally used the occasion to chastise Macedonia’s President for having the nerve to call for a boycott of the referendum (he committed the crimethink of referring to it as “historical suicide” during his UN General Assembly address), as well as to decry – what else? – “reports about Russian interference in the electoral process.” It goes without saying that Bullmann offered absolutely zero proof for his assertion. On the other hand, according to numerous media reports, as September 30 approached, while no high Russian official was to be seen anywhere in the vicinity, a veritable procession of Western political bigwigs made the pilgrimage to Skopje in order to reveal to the natives their “true” best interests: Sebastian Kurz“Mad Dog” Mattis, the indefatigable StoltenbergFederica MogheriniJohannes HahnAngela Merkel. No meddling there, obviously…

Speaking of Angela Merkel, she also joined her fellow Western democrats’ show of unanimous disdain for the Macedonian voters’ majority opinion, urging the country to “push ahead” with the implementation of the majority-rejected accord, citing voters’ “overwhelming support” [sic], and arguing through the mouth of her spokesman that the required 50% + 1 turnout was actually “very high,” as voter registers purportedly included many people who had long since left the country.

Coincidentally (?), the same argument was used by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, who opined that the “yes” votes cast in the referendum do, in fact, “represent the majority despite the low turnout because Macedonia does not have the 1.8 million voters entered into its electoral rolls but just 1.2 million since 300,000 people have left the country since the voter lists were last updated 20 years ago.” The fallacy of his reality-challenged claim is easily exposed if we just take a glance at the results of Macedonia’s last parliamentary elections (December 2016), in which voter turnout was just under 1.2 million (1,191,832 to be exact) or, officially, 66.79%. If we were to believe Kotzias and Merkel (who lodged no objections at the time), that would have meant that the turnout for the 2016 elections had been 99% – a figure that would make any totalitarian dictator blush with envy. On the other hand, since those elections did produce the “desired result,” enabling the current heavily pro-NATO/EU government led by Zoran Zaev to be formed, that automatically made them “valid” in the eyes of the high priests of democracy in Brussels, Berlin, London and Washington.

Needless to say, Zaev joined his Western patrons’ charade, hailing the referendum as a “democratic success,” and announcing that he would seek the Macedonian Parliament’s support to amend the constitution and get the agreement with Greece ratified (according to the so-called Prespa Agreement, the Macedonian Parliament must adopt the necessary constitutional amendments by the end of 2018) so that the Greek Parliament can do the same, which would seal the deal. However, Zaev and his Albanian political partners are currently well short of the necessary two-thirds majority (reportedly, they can count on 71 deputies, or 9 short of the needed 80), and will have to call early elections if they don’t soon succeed in securing it.

Yet, let it not go unsaid that Zaev was singing a rather different tune prior to the referendum, assuring that “citizens will make the decision,” and that Parliament would vote on the necessary constitutional changes only if the referendum is successful. But that was then, when confidence was still high that the usual combination of Western pressure, money and overwhelming domination of the media spectrum would get the job done. And then reality struck on September 30…

Still, amidst all the faux cheer and public displays of confidence of the pro-NATO/EU crowd, a palpable sense of unease hangs in the air. As a Deutsche Welle opinion piece put it, the “low voter turnout for Macedonia’s referendum is a bad starting point for the country’s future development.” And, according to DW in Serbian, a Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung commentary warned that “politicians who otherwise ceaselessly talk of democracy as a ‘special value’ should not call on the parliament in Skopje to accept the voting results.” In other words, Macedonia’s people (read – a large majority of the majority Slavic population) have “voted with their feet” and rejected the agreement, and no new parliamentary election, no matter the results, can change that unpleasant-but-immutable fact. That alone will delegitimize any Western-led effort to “manufacture consent” by ramming the agreement through the present or future Parliament – although, as we know, NATO doesn’t put too much stock in referenda anyway, while the EU is not averse to making citizens vote as many times as needed to obtain the “right” result.

But the West has lost more than just legitimacy in Macedonia – it has damaged its reputation, perhaps irretrievably. In the words of former presidential advisor Cvetin Chilimanov, “The West has humiliated us… Macedonians have rejected this media, psychological, political and propaganda aggression against the people, and that’s the tragedy of these days, that a large percentage of a people that had been genuinely oriented towards the West has changed its mind and stopped looking at the West as something democratic, something progressive and successful… That is the reason for the boycott. Pressure was applied against Macedonia, a country that had always been open to ties with the West, but which did not want to make this disgusting compromise and humiliate itself before the neighboring countries, before Western countries. We did not understand why that humiliation was needed so that we might become a member of Europe. What’s worst, perhaps that is now the thinking of a silent majority of the people, that they won’t forget this insult and this attack on Macedonia.”

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
1 Comment

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Athanasios Petridis Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Athanasios Petridis
Guest
Athanasios Petridis

Macedonia! Always Greek! Never serbobulgarian slavic identity!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
October 4, 2018 18:07

Latest

Russia’s new lethal howitzer to be a MASSIVE game changer for its ground forces

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 4, 2018

By

Making its first appearance during Russia’s 2015 military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the country’s victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany and its European allies, the 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV represents a formidable new mobile artillery piece which is set to revolutionise fire support for the Russian ground forces.

Unveiled alongside the T-14 Armata fourth generation battle tank and T-15 armoured fighting vehicle, the artillery piece represents part of a new generation of combat vehicles for the Russian Army and a key part of its modernisation program. Russia currently has by far the largest self propelled artillery force in the world with approximately 6000 pieces, more than the two runners up China and North Korean combined, and the new Koalitsiya-SV is set to cement this quantitative advantage with a considerable qualitative edge.

With the artillery piece currently undergoing testing, the Russian Ministry of Defence has pledged that the new weapons system will be fully ready for frontline service by 2020. Several dozen initial production variants have entered service since 2015.

The Koalitsiya-SV’s capabilities surpass all rival platforms, including the lethal South Korean K9 Thunder which was previously very likely the most capable in the world, and a single platform is expected to have the same firepower as several older artillery pieces combined. The heavily automated 152mm self propelled gun can reportedly fire up to up to 20 rounds per minute, far surpassing its U.S. analogue the M109 Paladin which can fire just 6 rounds per minute.

Not only does the new Russian artillery piece have a considerably greater rate of fire than rival platforms, but it also far surpasses their range. The Koalitsiya-SV can strike targets as far as 43 miles away, giving it a significant advantage over Western made pieces such as the Paladin, restricted to 18 miles – a range 58% shorter. Even the South Korean K9, far more sophisticated than Western analogues, is restricted to a range of 35 miles when using specialised extended range shells.

The North Korean Koksan, previously a record holder with a 38 mile firing range, is also surpassed by the new Russian platform. High levels of automation, with fully automatic ammunition handling, loading, targeting and charge selection systems also allow the Koalitsiya-SV to operate with just a two or three man crew – the Paladin requires six while the K9 requires 5.

The Koalitsiya-SV is highly versatile and capable of firing a variety of rounds depending on the nature and distance of the target, including standard, rocket assisted, high explosive, fragmentation, cluster, and jammer projectiles. Only precision guided shells can be fired at the gun’s full range however. Guns are designed specifically to avoid overheating, minimise maintenance retirements and extend the weapon’s service life – for which the use of twin barrels firing in quick succession rather than a single one is key.

While initial variants on display at the 2015 Victory Day parade used a six wheel chassis derived from that of the T-90 battle tank, future variants are expected to use the same seven wheel chassis as the next generation T-14 and T-15 armoured vehicles, which will give the new Howitzer greater mobility.

With twice the rate of fire of any rival self propelled artillery piece, and the ability to fire at simultaneous targets at different angles with several different types of specialised munitions, the Koalitsiya-SV will be a highly formidable presence on the battlefield – one which will pose a major threat to Russia’s potential adversaries and be a game changer in the European theatre.

CLICK HERE to Support The Duran >>

Much like other Russian and Soviet artillery pieces, the Koalitsiya is likely to see highly levels of demand from abroad and deployments to a number of contested fronts around the world. It could well find its way into the hands of the Syrian Army and possibly Hezbollah, an invaluable asset against neighbouring Israel to complement older artillery systems and ballistic missile forces. India could also very likely deploy the weapons system to its borders with Pakistan and China, a formidable asset Delhi has much need of in light of the questionable performance of existing artillery pieces.

Both of the Koreas also remain potential customers, with each investing heavily in artillery capabilities with the second (north) and fourth (south) largest self propelled artillery forces in the world. The Koalitsiya-SV will give whichever side fields it a considerable advantage in an inter Korean artillery duel.

Via Military Watch

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Paul Craig Roberts: How the American Media Was Destroyed

American media is totally unreliable. No reader can rely on any report, not even on a New York Times obituary.
Paul Craig Roberts

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 4, 2018

By

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts:

In my September 24 column, “Truth Is Evaporating Before Our Eyes,” https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/09/24/truth-is-evaporating-before-our-eyes/ I used the destruction of the CBS news team that broke the Abu Ghraib story and the story of President George W. Bush’s non-performance of his Texas Air Force National Guard duties to demonstrate how accusations alone could destroy a Peabody Award winning, 26 year veteran producer of CBS News, Mary Mapes, and the established news anchor Dan Rather.

I have many times written that it was President Bill Clinton who destroyed the independent US media when he permitted 90 percent of the US media to be concentrated in six mega-corporations that were in the entertainment and other businesses and not in the news business. This unprecedented concentration of media was against all American tradition and destroyed the reliance that our Founding Fathers placed on a free press to keep government accountable to the people.

Until I read Mary Mapes book, Truth and Duty (St. Martin’s Press, 2005), I was unaware of how this monopolization of the media in violation of the Sherman Anti-trust Act and American tradition had proceeded to destroy honest reporting.

Here is what happened. The Texas Air National Guard was a place the elite placed their sons to avoid the Vietnam War draft. Copies of documents written by Lt. Col. Jerry B. Killian describing George W. Bush’s ability to jump the large waiting list hoping to avoid the war, Bush’s non-compliance with National Guard requirements and Bush’s unauthorized departure to another state were given to CBS. The CBS team worked for many months to confirm or discredit the documents. The information in the documents proved to be consistent with the interviews of people acquainted with George W. Bush’s time in the Texas National Guard.

It was a carefully prepared story, not a rushed one, and it fits all the information we now have of Bush’s non-performance.

The problem for the CBS news team, which might not have been realized at the time, was that the documents were copies, not originals that experts could authenicate as real beyond question. Therefore, although the documents were consistent with the testimony of others, no expert could validate the documents as they could originals.

The Republicans seized on this chink in the armor to turn the issue away from the truthfulness of the CBS 60 Minutes report to whether or not the copies were fakes.

CBS had two other problems. One was that Viacom, its owner, was not in the news business, but in the lobbying business in Washington wanting to enrich the company with legislative perks and regulatory permissions. Truthful news from CBS, exposing US torture in the face of the Bush regime’s denials and showing that Bush was too privileged to be held accountable by the Texas National Guard, was damaging Viacom’s highly paid lobbying effort.

When the right-wing bloggers took after CBS, the Viacom executives saw how to get rid of the troublesome CBS news team. Viacom executives refused to support their reporters and convened a kangeroo count consisting of Republicans to “investigate” the 60 Minutes story of Bush’s failure to comply with his obligations to the Texas National Guard.

Viacom wanted to get rid of the independent news constraint on its lobbying success, but Mary Mapes and her lawyers thought truth meant something and would prevail. Therefore, she subjected herself to the destructive process of watching the orchestrated destruction of her career and her integrity.

CBS’ other problem was that, with or without justification, CBS and Dan Rather were regarded in conservative Republican circles as liberal, a designation equivalent to a communist. For millions of Americans the controversy was about liberal CBS trying to harm George W. Bush and leave us exposed to Muslim Terrorism. In right-wing minds, Bush was trying to protect America from Muslim terrorists who blew up the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and CBS was trying to smear President Bush.

Mary Mapes, Dan Rather, and the CBS news team were too focused on news to take into account the dangerous situation in which they were operating. Therefore, they walked into a trap that served Dick Cheney’s Middle Eastern wars, which served Halliburton and Israel, and into a trap that served conservative hatred of “liberal” news.

Why didn’t the American media defend CBS’ careful reporting? The answer is that this was a time when TV news media was dying. The Internet was taking over. The rest of the media saw in the demise of CBS a chance to gain that market and have a longer life.

So the rest of the media took up the fake news that 60 Minutes had presented a report based on fake documents. The media did not realize that they were signing their own death warants. Neither did the right-wing bloggers that the Republicans had sicced on CBS. Today, these bloggers are themselves shut off from being able to express any truth.

Truth in America is being exterminated, and the destruction of CBS news was the starting point. As Mary Mapes reports in her book, as soon as Viacom was entirely rid of 60 Minutes with the firing of the entire staff, on the very next day Viacom held a triumphant annual investor meeting. Chairman Sumner Redstone was awarded a a $56 million paycheck for 2004. Chief operating officers, Les Moonves and Tom Freston “each pocketed a whoopping fifty-two million for the year.”

And the CBS news team went without mortgage, car, or health insurance payments.

Mapes writes: “Just a few years ago, this kind of corporate executive largesse was unherd of. Now, these media Masters of the Universe have taken over the public airwares and they have one obligation: making a profit.” Ever a larger one, which requires protecting the government and the corporate advertisers from investigative reporting.

The consequence today is that the American media is totally unreliable. No reader can rely on any report, not even on a New York Times obituary.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

EU globalists fume as Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz meets with Vladimir Putin (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 125.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 4, 2018

By

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St.Petersburg for their fourth meeting this year.

Kurz and Putin opened a historic painting exhibition dedicated to relations between the two countries in the city’s prestigious Hermitage museum, before proceeding to talks.

The delegations present at the meeting between the two leaders include the head of Russia’s Gazprom and Austria’s OMV.

While the meeting was harshly criticized by European elitist politicians and mainstream media, who continue to try and isolate Russia, Austria moved forward with meeting. Austria currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, which (much to the disdain of Brussels autocrats) means Kurz is speaking for the entire European Union as he meets with Putin.

Kurz has consistently insisted that Russia is simply too powerful to be ignored and that there can be no resolution to pressing problems affecting Europe without Russia’s involvement, including dealing with the conflict in Ukraine or the migration-causing war in Syria.

And Syria was on the agenda during the meeting. According to RT, The Russian President stated that he does not foresee any military action in Syria’s Idlib in the near future, stressing that peace –not fighting– is the ultimate goal. Putin spoke at a briefing with Austria’s Sebastian Kurz in St Petersburg.

“I do not see any military action in the zone in the foreseeable future, we don’t want fighting in this area – what we want is to achieve peace, and the instruments that we’ve chosen have been effective so far,” President Putin said during the press conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in St. Petersburg.

Putin also said that the humanitarian approach in Idlib “should be on helping people,” whether they live in territories controlled by the Syrian government or by the opposition.

“We shouldn’t really care where these people live, they need to be helped. They shouldn’t suffer,” Putin said.

The Russian president also outlined Austria’s readiness to join humanitarian efforts in Syria.

Putin said that his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been helpful, adding that he was also behind the idea to create the demilitarized zone. “We have been working closely with our Turkish partners and we can see that they treat these agreements as something very serious.”

Kurz also spoke about Syria, stating that “Russia, as a great power, has a great responsibility to find a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine and in Syria.” He added that foreign troops need to leave Syria.

The Austrian chancellor spoke positively of Austria-Russia relations, saying the two countries have a “high level of cooperation” with one another. He added that EU countries should maintain dialogue with Russia and strive for improving relations with Moscow.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the fourth meeting between Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Russian President Vladimir Putin…what does it mean for the European Union, Russia, and the growing movement from within the EU, to put an end to the failed policy of isolating Russia, and begin a productive and realpolitik policy of rapprochement the EU and Russia.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via RT

The press conference took place after the signing of an assets-swap agreement between Russia’s Gazprom and Austria’s OMV, which was signed in the presence of Putin and Kurz.

The two leaders spoke on a range of topics, including energy issues and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which US President Donald Trump has called “inappropriate” as he tries to boost America’s export of liquified natural gas as an alternative to Russian pipeline deliveries. He has tried to persuade Germany to walk away from the project.

However, Kurz stressed that European countries that are involved in the project still support Nord Stream 2. There are still issues to be resolved, such as ensuring that the interests of Ukraine as a transit state are “taken into account,” he added.

Putin, meanwhile, said that “we will fight to implement this agreement,” while adding that it would be a shame if the EU fails to defend its interests.

It is “very reasonable” for European countries not to choose to buy gas from other regions such as the US, Putin said, noting that US gas would cost at least 30% more for European states.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending