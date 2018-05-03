After 108 years, Boy Scouts will drop “Boy” in name and become gender neutral

After 108 years with no issues pertaining to its gender specific name, the Boy Scouts of America has finally fallen to the pressure of liberal left, identity politics and is now set to drop the gender from its name and re-brand as “Scouts BSA”… a name that is more “inclusive”.

The gender neutral BSA will also soon welcome girls into its ranks, which means that the Girl Scouts of America will now be faced with the prospects of losing would be members to the new BSA.

Isn’t it funny how feminism and identity politics always seems to leave women (and girls) worse off than where they originally started.

Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh, said of the announcement to drop the “Boy” in Boy Scouts…“we’re trying to find the right way to say we’re here for both young men and young women.”

Fox News reports…

Boy Scouts of America, the parent organization of the Boy Scouts program, made the announcement Wednesday. Though the decision to toss “Boy” aside was considered controversial by some, Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh said the new name came about after an “incredibly fun” deliberation. “We wanted to land on something that evokes the past but also conveys the inclusive nature of the program going forward,” he said. “We’re trying to find the right way to say we’re here for both young men and young women.” The name change is expected to take effect next February. Boy Scouts of America and Cub Scouts will keep their titles. Cub Scouts – the program for 7- to 10-year-olds – has already started to admit girls. The 11- to 17-year-olds who join Scouts BSA will likely start referring to themselves as scouts without a gender modifier, Surbaugh said. The program will have separate units for boys and girls, which Surbaugh said should alleviate concerns that girls joining the new program might be at a disadvantage in seeking leadership roles. The Girl Scouts said their organization was blindsided by the move and are planning an aggressive campaign to ramp up recruitment numbers “Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development organization for girls,” Sylvia Acevedo, the Girl Scouts’ CEO, said. “We are, and will remain, the first choice for girls and parents who want to provide their girls opportunities to build new skills…and grow into happy, successful, civically engaged adults.” Boy Scout leaders have cited busy and diverse families as a reason to make the change. They said they hoped the switch would give parents more options. The Boy Scouts began offering co-ed programs in 1971. Leaders have said participation has been at 2.3 million – down from 2.6 million in 2013.

Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo weigh in on new gender neutral BSA…

