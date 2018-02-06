Adam Schiff exposed as Putin puppet in 2013 RT interview (Video)

Adam Schiff has now been exposed as a Russian agent.

Schiff was interviewed by RT in 2013…and if we go by Schiff’s McCarthyite standards, being anyone who goes on RT is of course a puppet of the Kremlin, then Schiff being on RT makes him a puppet of the Kremlin.

Media analyst Mark Dice not only had fun exposing Schiff’s RT moment, but also noted that Schiff’s interview on RT was about…wait for it…‘proposing more oversights for the FISA courts, so that the American people can be assured that they are not abusing their power.’

You can’t make this ‘Schiff’ up!

Finally Tucker Carlson reminds us how Russia obsessed Democrats like Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff are pushing the hysteria to dangerous levels, with Schiff telling Tucker to take his show to RT.