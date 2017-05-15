A young Barack Obama dreamed of becoming as successful as Donald Trump

For a young Obama, Trump was the embodiment of the American dream.

Barack Obama may speak ill of President Donald Trump every chance he gets, but a younger Obama was an admirer of Trump and his American success story.

In 1991, 29-year-old Harvard Law School graduate, who later would become POTUS Obama, wrote a paper with his friend Robert Fisher called “Race and Rights Rhetoric.”

Barack Obama described his idea of the average American’s mindset in this one sentence…

“I may not be Donald Trump now, but just you wait; if I don’t make it, my children will.”

This quote surfaced following the publishing of “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama”, a 1,460-page biography of Barack Obama penned by David J. Garrow.

Here’s the full excerpt below…

“[Americans have] a continuing normative commitment to the ideals of individual freedom and mobility, values that extend far beyond the issue of race in the American mind. The depth of this commitment may be summarily dismissed as the unfounded optimism of the average American—I may not be Donald Trump now, but just you wait; if I don’t make it, my children will.” In case you’re thinking of checking out the biography, it has gotten mixed reviews. The New York Times called it “a bloated, tedious and…ill-considered book that is in desperate need of editing, and way more exhausting than exhaustive.”

Obama is well on his way to realizing Trump like riches with recent speaking gigs netting $3.2 Million.