A very nervous Japan shuts down metro system fearing North Korea missile launch

Yesterday The Duran reported on a North Korea missile test that failed in execution, but succeeded in stoking more fears in the region, and increasing odds that a US intervention in the peninsula is imminent.

The move was more symbolic than materially relevant, but the symbolism will not be lost on the deep state nor on its new best friends in the Trump White House. Although South Korean reports said that the launch was a technical failure, this may matter increasingly little to the US that has been on the path to open conflict in the Korean Peninsula, in spite of a recent pseudo-climb down.

Nerves are at an all time high, as the AP reports that Japan went so far as to close down parts of Tokyo’s subway system…

One of Tokyo’s major subways systems says it shut down all lines for 10 minutes early Saturday after receiving warning of a North Korean missile launch. Tokyo Metro official Hiroshi Takizawa says the temporary suspension affected 13,000 passengers. Service was halted on all nine lines at 6:07 a.m. It resumed at 6:17 a.m. after it was clear there was no threat to Japan. Takizawa says it was the first time service had been stopped in response to a missile launch. Train service is generally suspended in Japan immediately after large earthquakes. Tokyo Metro decided earlier this month to stop for missile launch warnings as well.

