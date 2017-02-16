9,000 people want President Trump to kick George Soros out of the United States

This online petition is asking Trump to go after George Soros.

Not only should President Trump take action against George Soros, but kicking out of the country is a punishment unfitting for the crimes this billionaire agitator has committed.

Soros is starting to feel the consequences for his actions as more and more sovereign nations line up to ban the dangerous globalist from setting foot in their country.

It is time the United States follow the examples set by Russia and Hungary, and either kick Soros out or lock him up for good.

A new online petition may help get the ball rolling.

Sign the petition here. Infowars reports…