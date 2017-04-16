75% of votes counted. Erdogan’s “YES” vote is leading, here is the chart breakdown

As The Duran just reported moments ago, “with almost 50% of the votes counted, reports from the Anadolu news agency suggest that President Erdogan is looking to win the referendum on enhancing his constitutional powers by a margin 58%-42%.”
We are now reporting that around 75% of ballots have been counted, with reports from Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency saying that the “yes” votes are leading with 54.6%.
Here is the breakdown that will hand Erdogan limitless power in Turkey until 2029.
Unofficial overall results from #Turkey's #referendum2017
YES: 56.21%
NO: 43.79%
YES: 56.21%
ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) April 16, 2017
In Ankara…
#Turkey #referendum2017 unofficial results in #Ankara
YES: 54.12%
NO: 45.88%
YES: 54.12%
ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) April 16, 2017
The turnout has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be high, with 55 million people eligible to vote.