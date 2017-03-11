7 conspiracy theories that aren’t actually conspiracy theories

The most dastardly deeds conducted by governments and big non-government bodies are not secrets. They are out in the open. The problem is that they are ignored rather than suppressed.

The internet and social media are wonderful places. They constitute a market place of ideas, but like any marketplace, some watches are Rolex and some are fakes. One could lament the fact that some liberals and globalists still use social media, but free speech is free speech. One has to take the inane with the profound.

But adding to the chorus of annoyance is not just those reading from the post-modern liberal, non-denominational, trans-human, inter-species hymn-sheet. There are also the wild conspiracy theorists. They come in all intellectual shapes and sizes.

There is a big difference between questioning more and being a conspiracy theorist. Question more means the following:

–Challenging pervasive narratives both from inside and outside the establishment

–Question the ethnics and morality of all forms of authority

–Questioning whether the things that are designed to keep us safe are actually causing us harm.

–Questioning whether the supposed causes and justifications for war are true or just.

These are just some examples.

But if one takes even a casual look at Facebook or Twitter one can find myriad conspiracy theories.

There are of course some genuine dark conspiracies, but much of what conspiracy theorists agonise about is an ‘open conspiracy’. It’s not that the truth is suppressed so much as it is ignored. Most of what people think is done by a dark gloved hand is really there for all to see, so long as they take the time to see it.

The following examples are open facts that many tend to distort by pretending they are part of a deeper conspiracy.

1. The Deep State

The deep state manifestly exists. It is a concept to denote the broadly uniform agenda pushed for by individuals in organisations like the CIA, NSA, Pentagon, NSA, big finance and members of Congress. None of these things are secret.

To take one example: Arms makers want to sell, war allows them to sell more, members of the government who are on the take from arms dealers (in one way or another) will push for war. It’s logic, not metaphysics.

2. Russia and Donbass

Here is one from the liberal MSM side of things. Contrary to popular myth (enforced by the MSM) not all conspiracy theories are from alternative media and certainly not all are from the libertarian right.

The conspiracy theory goes that ‘Russia has invaded Donbass’. Well, Russia hasn’t invaded Donbass, though even if they did, it wouldn’t be so much an invasion as it would be a de-facto recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics. It would, if it existed, represent Russia aiding a fraternal friend. Many in Russia and Donbass want that to happen, but the current Russian government has thus far aimed at solving the conflict without coming to the military assistance of their allies. A different approach was taken to Russia’s friends in the legitimate government of Syria.

Next, the MSM conspiracy theorists say that ‘there are Russian weapons in Donbass. Of course there are. There are Russian weapons all over the globe because like US weapons, they have been mass produced over a number of decades. In the case of Donbass, most Russian weapons are old-Soviet models taken from the increasingly defeated, fledgling Ukrainian/Kiev army. One can find Russian weapons everywhere from Angola to Lebanon. If they can be found there, of course they are in former Soviet territory on the border of the modern Russian Federation.

It’s not rocket science, it’s just some old rockets that are easily purchased virtually anywhere in the world.

3. Israel-Palestine

Many Israeli politicians want to annex what is left of Palestine. This is not a conspiracy, it is a stated agenda. Its advocates do not hide it.

The fact that many in the wider world do not care about this agenda, shows that either they are in league with the interests of such politicians or that they simply are indifferent. Again, nothing secretive.

4. Regime Change

Obama said ‘Assad Must Go’. Obama tried to get him to go and he failed.

Bush said Saddam must go and he went.

Hillary & Co said Gaddafi must go and he went. She even gloated about it on camera saying ‘we came, we saw, he died’. Far from a closeted conspiracy, Hillary Clinton waved her blood soaked hands for the world to see.

The lies that the aforementioned figures used to sell their regime change were easily debunked with clear, open facts. They were done so at the time by those ‘questioning more’. The sad reality that those with vested interests did not listen, was because they simply did not care about the facts. They were and remain driven by their agenda.

5. Surveillance State

Many have speculated that agencies of the US government have the means to spy on private citizens. Edward Snowden and the Wikileaks Vault 7 release have detailed just how this is accomplished. The beauty of Wikileaks is that it provides facts for the often intelligent speculation that is derided as a wild conspiracy theory.

Here one sees that intelligent speculation is different than making up a complex web of Illuminati controlled reptilians who seek to do what the very real CIA is doing with apparent ease.

6. The EU

Many think that the EU is a dark conspiracy which intends to erode the sovereignty of nation states. European leaders from Monet and Schuman to Junker and Barroso have said just this. Just because their speeches are often too boring to listen to, doesn’t mean that they aren’t being made.

Such men favour closer European integration and ‘harmonisation’ (homogenisation) in order to create a single, united Europe. Agree or disagree with the goal, but do not say it is supine.

7. George Soros

Many conspiracy theorists say that Soros is using his vast finances to fund violent protests which are often the prelude to regime change. HE IS! And he says so, as do the websites of his organisations like ‘Move On’ and ‘Open Society’.

The scary thing about Soros isn’t that he is secretive. The scary thing is that western governments and the UN allow him to use his wealth to destabilise sovereign states in contravention to international law.

I am sympathetic with those who look for a hidden hand in all foul acts and deeds. Sometimes people feel powerless before the fact that grave injustices exist in the world.

But as Shakespeare said, “The fault…is not in the stars but in ourselves, that we are underlings”. The best way to fight the problems arising from open conspiracies against justice, morality and legality, is to fight them in the open using facts and opinions derived from a through analysis of those facts.