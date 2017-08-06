CONFIRMED: 7 ceasefire violations in Syria over past 24 hours – Russian Defense Ministry

Russia’s representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered seven violations of the ceasefire regime during the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about six cases, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – “Within the past 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 7 cases of firing in provinces of Aleppo (3), Damascus (3) and Latakia (1). The Turkish party has registered 6 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (4) and Hama (2),” the Ministry said in a daily bulletin.

According to the Ministry, most cases of non selective firing from small arms were registered in the areas controlled by the terrorists of the Islamic State and Nusra Front (both outlawed in Russia).

No humanitarian actions were held by the Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

“Within last 24 hours, 4 ceasefire agreements have been signed with representatives of Khmira, Musel-Hele, Tumin and Abu-Darda inhabited areas of the province of Hama. Total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which had signed reconciliation agreements – 2, 135,” the Ministry said.

Negotiations on joining the ceasefire regime continued with units of armed opposition in the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, Idlib and Quneitra, the bulletin stated.

Syria has been engulfed in the civil war since 2011. Russia and Turkey among other states have been taking steps aimed at de-escalation of the situation in the country and finding a solution to the crisis.