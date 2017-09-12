60 Minutes denies altering Steve Bannon’s appearance (Video)

Yesterday The Duran reported that CBS News used color tricks to make Steve Bannon look like a red-eyed drunk.

Following Steve Bannon’s interview with Charlie Rose, professional photographer Peter Duke published a video explaining how CBS used color adjustments to make Bannon “look bad” on television.

Professional photographer, Peter Duke wrote on his Youtube page…

“It seems like 60 minutes would like you to listen less and look more at Steve Bannon. By subtly tweaking the color of the video, they make him look like a bleary-eyed drunk. I show you how they did it.”

The Gateway Pundit reports that a representative for “60 Minutes” responded to the allegations by saying “it’s nonsense” despite compelling evidence to the contrary.

Here is Duke’s professional explanation as to how CBS News made Steve Bannon look a little evil for viewing audiences.

