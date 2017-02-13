6 ways Obama sabotaged Donald Trump’s incoming term as POTUS

Obama made sure that Trump's transition to the White House was anything but smooth.

It becoming very obvious by now that former President Obama is working diligently to make sure Donald Trump’s presidency fails.

Obama, the narcissistic community organizer, made sure that Trump had a bumpy transition before entering the White House, and is now working in the shadows to keep America divided and fractured.

Obama will do whatever it takes to preserve his neo-liberal legacy, and make sure America becomes anything but ‘great again.’

Here are six ways former President Obama sabotaged, or is sabotaging, President Trump’s tenure as POTUS…

1. January 31, 2017, Obama encourages protestors.

Just 10 days after leaving office, former President Obama spoke out against President Trump’s said he was “heartened” by the level of protests against them.

In his first statement since leaving office, Obama took aim at Trump’s travel ban against refugees and residents of seven Muslim countries by characterizing the action as a religious test.

“The president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement.

2. December 27, 2016, Obama makes sure US-Israeli relations hit a low point.

UN Security Council Resolution 2334 – acquiesced in and quite probably engineered by the Obama administration – by reaffirming that Jerusalem is not Israel’s capital and that east Jerusalem is occupied Palestinian territory – seems intended to tie Donald Trump’s hands.

3. December 29, 2016. Obama places more sanctions on Russia, for fake hacking US elections.

Barack Obama announced more sanctions against Russia, citing alleged Russian hacking during US election. However though the sanctions annoyed the Russians, they did not seriously affect them. Their true purpose is to create further embarrassment for Donald Trump by insinuating that he owes the Russians the Presidency.

4. December 21, 2016, Obama sanctions Russia, with no reason other than to make Rex Tillerson Secretary of State appointment difficult.

In the last month of its existence the Obama administration imposed more sanctions on Russia whose frankly symbolic nature seem primarily designed to embarrass Obama’s successor Donald Trump and to complicate Trump’s attempt to appoint Rex Tillerson Secretary of State.

The sanctions did not intend to target Russia so much as Donald Trump, who has made clear that he wants to improve relations with Russia. In particular they were designed to make more difficult the Senate confirmation of Rex Tillerson (Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of State) who as CEO of Exxon has made known his opposition to the sanctions. Quite possibly demands will be made that Trump and Tillerson commit themselves to maintaining the sanctions in order to secure Tillerson’s confirmation.

5. December 1, 2016, Obama blames Fox News for Hillary Clinton’s election failure.

In a post-election interview with Rolling Stone, Obama stated that a big part of the reason Democrats lost the White House was because of “Fox News in every bar and restaurant in big chunks of the country.”

Asked whether he thinks the United States is a progressive country, Obama said that Democrats are having trouble reaching white working-class voters.

“In this election, [they] turned out in huge numbers for Trump. And I think that part of it has to do with our inability, our failure, to reach those voters effectively. Part of it is Fox News in every bar and restaurant in big chunks of the country, but part of it is also Democrats not working at a grass-roots level, being in there, showing up, making arguments.”

6. January 31, 2017, Obama moved more NATO forces right up to Russia’s border, up until his very last day in office.

Obama has caused serious damage to the European Union before leaving office, and many years will be needed to mitigate the impact of his emotional farewell. Prior to bursting into tears, Obama gave a cool-headed order for the American armed forces and armored vehicles to be urgently transferred to Germany’s Bremerhaven.

The Baltic republics and Poland were also mobilized to receive Pentagon’s battalions. The purpose of these moves was not to improve European security but to damage the European-Russian relations as much as possible prior to President-elect Donald Trump taking office.