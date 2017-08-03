5 Russia’s largest presidential grants 2017

The Russian Presidential Foundation for Civil Society Development has distributed state grants for 2017 among 1,000 NGOs.

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

The full list of 1,023 projects from 970 non-commercial groups that will receive state funding was published on the foundation’s website on Tuesday. The projects will be implemented in 79 of Russia’s 85 regions.

This year state grants are being distributed by a single operator which has never happened before. According to the head of the Presidential Foundation for Civil Society Development, the amount of funds distributed by the organization had increased from 4 billion rubles in 2016 to almost 7 billion in 2017.

Here is the list of the largest grants 2017: