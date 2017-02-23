5 reasons to support Milo Yiannopoulos

One need not care for the man nor the message to defend the right to free speech and to stand up to vicious smear campaigns by the common enemy, the mainstream media.

The mainstream media attacks on Milo Yiannopoulos are attacks on free speech.

Here is why it is important to stand up for him, even if one disagrees in part or totally with his message and presentation.

The MSM Want To Divide and Conquer

The mainstream media are shameless in their attacks on anyone who strays from their post-modern ultra-liberal narrative. Whether one is a conservative family man, a hard-working woman, a homosexual dandy or anything else, the msm do not care. They only care about useful idiots working to push their agenda.

The msm have been going after Milo from the start and they finally found a method which could achieve their goal of dividing the destroying the alternative/new media movement and the broader conservative movement that has found a marketplace of ideas among alternative media.

They want to take Milo’s message that he is a libertine, a flamboyant homosexual, and still a Trump supporter, and use it against his base of support. They want to draw an imaginary line between Milo and the rest of the more traditional conservative movement.

Do not buy it. One can disagree with Milo, his presentation, and even his lifestyle, without resorting to censorship attempts nor character assassination. Do not be fooled. MSM are no one’s friend by their own.

A Pattern of MSM Lies

First, they said Russia is the enemy of the west, when Russia would like good relations with the west at best and otherwise simply to be left alone. Then they said Russia is meddling in western elections, even though all of the western intelligence agencies themselves say that no such thing happened.

Then they tried to say Julian Assange is a Russian agent, when he is quite possibly the most uncompromised, independent voice in all of journalism.

It is, therefore, unsurprising that Assange who has been a target of a plethora of smears, lies and character assassinations has risen to Milo’s defense.

.@nycjaneyvee Issue is 'liberals' cheering on a clearly illiberal act — book censorship — for political reasons with morality as cover. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) February 21, 2017

US 'liberals' today celebrate the censorship of right-wing UK provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos over teen sex quote.https://t.co/bz6dH0jyhk — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) February 21, 2017

Now they throw baseless accusations at Milo, simply because his controversial sense of humour can at times be distasteful to some. The same could be said for many amusing figures. Milo did not advocate for illegal behaviour any more than Julian Assange or Trump are Putin agents.

Defending Free Speech Means Defending Those You Disagree With

One needn’t agree with Milo, with Alex Jones, with RT or indeed with CNN to defend their right to free speech. The difference is that with msm outlets like CNN, their power has traditionally been strong and they never required their free speech to be defended.

Outlets like RT, Breitbart, Alex Jones’s Infowars and Milo’s personal right to free speech do. A marketplace of ideas is crucial for people to be informed from as many diverse and often confrontational sources as possible. Ultimately, informed individuals will decide for themselves who and what to believe. They don’t need big brother deciding for them.

Free speech laws were never designed to protect the polite and non-controversial. They were designed to protect people like Milo and other such controversial people like those who think that the US and Russia engaging in peaceful dialogue is preferable to war. This sane view is now considered controversial among western elites.

Look At Milo’s Enemies

Milo’s enemies are not those saying that someone flaunting often private personal moments in public is wrong. Milo’s enemies are not Christians and not conservatives.

His enemies are the same people who call conservatives deplorable, dinosaurs, stupid, rednecks or Putin agents. They are the same people who reject God and slander men and women of faith.

Most conservatives put off by Milo are grown up enough to switch him off and switch on someone else. I cannot say the same of liberals with their censorship agenda.

A Lie Is A Lie

Had Milo advocated for illegal activity and specifically for pedophilia, an act whose reprehensible nature is beyond evil, one would be correct in castigating him.

But the fact of the matter is that ill-chosen words in the midst of a serious debate into which humour was interjected, is a very small flaw and certainly not a fatal one.

Any time that someone is slandered in this way, those who value truth over fake news and fake allegations ought to defend the victim. Milo is the victim of a smear campaign based on lies. He deserves sympathy and support, even from those who disagree with some or all of what he represents.