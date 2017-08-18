5 key Trump associates gone in 1 month

The last month has been one where Donald Trump’s catch phrase “you’re fire” has been echoing almost constantly through the corridors of the White House. Even in cases where a firing is technically labelled a ‘resignation’, the truth is that there is a great deal of chaos in Trump’s administration.

Whether this is organised chaos or the authentic variety is yet to be fully determined.

Here are 5 big losses for the Trump administration in less than a month.

1. Sear Spicer

Sear Spicer was Donald Trump’s pugnacious Press Secretary and Communications Director. His upfront manner of dealing with the media made him an early hit among Trump supporters who enjoyed a new administration taking a hands on approach to opposition media.

Spicer was prone to ridicule early on his career from Saturday Night Live and famously misspoke when he said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons (he has never done so) while Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons (he used chemicals to gas prisoners).

On 21 July of this year, Spicer resigned due to the fact he did not want to work with then newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Anthony Scaramucci whom Spicer would have been answerable too if he remained Press Secretary.

2. Michael Short

Short served as Assistant Press Secretary under Spicer but was viewed as something of an ‘insider’ with close ties to the anti-Trump Republican elite.

Furthermore, many believed that short was responsible for the plethora of embarrassing leaks coming out of the Trump White House.

Shortly before his new boss Anthony Scaramucci had a chance to officially fire Short, he resigned.

3. Reince Priebus

Priebus was Trump’s deeply controversial Chief of Staff. From the beginning, Priebus was seen as a Washington D.C. insider working to undermine Donald Trump’s campaign promises that were in many ways, radically different to the rest of the mainstream Republican establishment.

Priebus was often accused of being responsible for White House leaks and was fired on the 28th of July, owing in great part to a decision by Scaramucci.

4. Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci who came to the White House as Donald Trump’s new Communications Director and pledged to fire people left and right, eventually died a political death at the tip of the sword he briefly held.

Scaramucci’s abrasive style and his remarks about fellow White House staff were concerned vulgar by many.

His ‘greatest hits’ included:

a. “What I want to do is I want to f**king kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people”.

b. “Reince (Priebus) is a f**king paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac…’Let me leak the f**king thing and see if I can c**k-block these people the way I c**k-blocked Scaramucci for six months”.

c. “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c**k”.

He was subsequently fired by incoming White House Chief of Staff General Kelly after a mere 10 days at his job.

5. Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon was the man whom many considered to be the brain behind the Trump White House. His anti-war stance on Syria, Venezuela and North Korea proved unpopular among the Washington D.C. war party but inversely, his hawkish views on China and Iran also proved worrying to some remaining D.C. moderates.

Overall, his alleged connections with the far-right led to his dismissal in the wake of America’s civil war like tensions between the so-called alt-right and the so-called alt-left.

The only question now is: who will be next on the Deep State chopping block?