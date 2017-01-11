4Chan claims that the Trump “golden showers” report was a hoax started on their message boards

Yesterday Buzzfeed published a “fake news” article titled “These Reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties To Russia”, which included an error filled document supposedly from a former British Intelligence officer.
Here is an archive of the original Buzzfeed post: http://web.archive.org/web/2017011106…
Popular YouTube commentator Stefan Molyneux explains…
When it comes to modern “journalism” this publication drops standards to a new low – even for an outlet like Buzzfeed.
A post on 4Chan claims that the “golden showers” scene in the unverified 35-page report championed by Buzzfeed, CNN and other main stream media outlets was a complete hoax, created on the popular site’s message boards.
The hoax was fabricated by a member of the site as “fanfiction”.
The report was then sent to Rick Wilson, who then sent it to the CIA.
The CIA then attached the report to their official classified intelligence document, which is now being shared everywhere.
If true, then “fake news” Russian hackers is the least of America’s worries. US intelligence may have just been trolled by members of 4Chan in an epic prank gone viral.
TFW /pol/ doesn’t realize its own power level and fucks up big time pic.twitter.com/9swxeJOyrE
— Best of 4chan (@4chansbest) January 11, 2017
4chan trolled Rick Wilson with the Trump piss story back in November 2016. Media or CIA added Russian spies themselves. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. pic.twitter.com/BFJDvzcgbf
— Mr Bones (@mrbones_returns) January 11, 2017
Here is 4Chan’s explanation of how the entire hoax went down, and how the British “intelligence officer” fell for it (via Zerohedge)…
>/pol/acks mailed fanfiction to anti-trump pundit Rick Wilson about trump making people piss on a bed obama slept in
>he thought it was real and gave it to the CIA
>the central intelligence agency of the united states of america put this in their official classified intelligence report on russian involvement in the election
>donald trump and obama have both read this pol/acks fanfiction
>the cia has concluded that the russian plans to blackmail trump with this story we made up
just let that sink in what we have become.
On january 10, Buzzfeed posted a story under the byline of Ken Bensinger, Mark Schoofs and Miriam elder titled “these reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties To Russia” and posted a link to a document alleging, among other things, that russia has been cultivating trump for 5+ years, that trump has been in constant contact with the kremlin for information on his opponents, and perhaps most inflammatory, that there are many recorded instances of blackmail of trump in sexual misconduct. A prominent claim is that trump rented the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel in moscow, where he knew that the Obamas had slept in; he them hired a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden shower’ (pissplay) on the bed and in the room. https://www.buzzfeed.com/kenbensinger/these-reports-allege-trump-has-dee…
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3259984/Trump-Intelligence-Al…
Noted #nevertrump voice Rick Wilson later commented on twitter, stating that the report “gave a new meaning to Wikileaks” (https://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/status/818982395202379777) and that the report was the reason everybody was fighting so hard against the election of Trump. (https://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/status/818983514335047680)
The remarkable thing? It’s all fake. And not only fake; it’s a prank perpetuated by 4chan, on Rick Wilson himself. A post on 4chan on october 26 stated “mfw managed to convince CTR and certain (((journalists))) on Twitter there’ll be an October surprise on Trump this Friday” along with a picture of a smug face with a hash name. http://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/94704894/#94705224
on november 1, a person without a picture but is assumed to be the same person posted “So they took what I told Rick Wilson and added a Russian spy angle to it. They still believe it. Guys, they’re truly fucking desperate – there’s no remaining Trump scandal that’s credible.” https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/95568919/#95571329
on january 10, moments after the story broke and began to gain traction on social media, a person with the same smug grin face, and the same hash title for the picture, stated “I didn’t think they’d take it so far.” http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/106514445#p106520376
This story has taken on something of a life of it’s own. Going through Rick Wilson’s twitter, you can find many different stories from the time that he had shown the story to a wide number of anti-trump news sources, trying to find a news organization that would actually publish the story. During that time period, he referred to it often as ‘the thing’, and often playing coy with followers on the content with the story with anybody who was not also a #Nevertrumper. Unconfirmed sources has people as high up as John McCain giving the story to FBI Director James Comey to attempt to verify the story. Given that Rick Wilson runs in Establishment circles, it is not an impossible scenario that long-serving senators are falling for what amounts to a 4chan troll trump supporter creating an ironic October Surprise out of wholecloth to punk a GOPe pundit who derogatorily referred to them as single men who masturbate to anime.