4Chan claims that the Trump “golden showers” report was a hoax started on their message boards

Yesterday Buzzfeed published a “fake news” article titled “These Reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties To Russia”, which included an error filled document supposedly from a former British Intelligence officer.

Here is an archive of the original Buzzfeed post: http://web.archive.org/web/2017011106…

Popular YouTube commentator Stefan Molyneux explains…

When it comes to modern “journalism” this publication drops standards to a new low – even for an outlet like Buzzfeed.

A post on 4Chan claims that the “golden showers” scene in the unverified 35-page report championed by Buzzfeed, CNN and other main stream media outlets was a complete hoax, created on the popular site’s message boards.

The hoax was fabricated by a member of the site as “fanfiction”.

The report was then sent to Rick Wilson, who then sent it to the CIA.

The CIA then attached the report to their official classified intelligence document, which is now being shared everywhere.

If true, then “fake news” Russian hackers is the least of America’s worries. US intelligence may have just been trolled by members of 4Chan in an epic prank gone viral.

TFW /pol/ doesn’t realize its own power level and fucks up big time pic.twitter.com/9swxeJOyrE — Best of 4chan (@4chansbest) January 11, 2017

4chan trolled Rick Wilson with the Trump piss story back in November 2016. Media or CIA added Russian spies themselves. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. pic.twitter.com/BFJDvzcgbf — Mr Bones (@mrbones_returns) January 11, 2017

Here is 4Chan’s explanation of how the entire hoax went down, and how the British “intelligence officer” fell for it (via Zerohedge)…