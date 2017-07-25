40,000 Boy Scouts cheer “Trump” in energized POTUS speech (Video)

40,000 plus Boy Scouts attended POTUS Trump’s speech in West Virginia.

The crowd was enormous, and energized to hear the US President address the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree.

The local Fox News affiliate reports…

Monday night, Trump said to the Boy Scouts and volunteers that it’s time to put aside policy fights and fake news and talk about success instead. “Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I’m in front of the Boy Scouts?” he said. Less than five minutes later, after introducing Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price as former Boy Scouts, Trump reminded that leaders like these were the people who need to help kill Obamacare. If not, Trump said, they are fired.

Trump blasted Obama for never attending the Boy Scout event…

“By the way, just a question,” he said. “Did President Obama ever come to a Jamboree?” The crowd roared back, “No.” “And we’ll be back,” Trump said. “The answer is no, but we’ll be back.”

Trump went on to say that the Boy Scouts believe in putting America first, before commenting on his policy achievements goals and fake news…

“You are not only shaping young lives. You are shaping the future of America,” he said. Speaking to the crowd, Trump promised that America would soon be an exporter of energy, although he did not elaborate on plans. Trump made reference to the Boy Scout Law, causing those in attendance to finish chanting it in unison. Trump paused while they finished and said he was impressed. For a second time, Trump mentioned his expectations for a lack of media coverage, noting that the “fake media” would report “President Trump spoke before a small crowd of Boy Scouts tonight.” Trump made more promises to members of the crowd, assuring them that the economy and stock market were both in great shape and that by December, people would say “Merry Christmas” again when they went shopping. “We are indeed making America great again. What’s going on is incredible,” Trump said.

Here is the full speech to the Boy Scouts…

40,000 Boy Scouts cheer for Trump at the Jamboree…