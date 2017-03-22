4 times in one year ISIS KILLER CARS have been used to murder hundreds of pedestrians in Europe and America

Cars and trucks are being used by jihadist terrorists to "mow down" pedestrians.

Four people have been killed, and at Least 20 injured after a terrorist driving an SUV vehicle ran over pedestrians in central London.

ISIS/Al-Qaeda have weaponized cars, trucks and SUVs to inflict deadly attacks on civilians in Europe and America.

In the last year, four weaponized vehicles attacks have killed and injured hundreds, in what has become a new form of ISIS / Al Qaeda terror.

1. Nice, Bastille Day cargo truck attack.

On the evening of 14 July 2016, a 19 tonne cargo truck was deliberately driven into crowds celebrating Bastille Day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, resulting in the deaths of 86 people and injuring 434.

The driver was Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a Tunisian resident of France.

The attack ended following an exchange of gunfire, during which Lahouaiej-Bouhlel was shot and killed by police.

2. Ohio State car attacker, inspired by ISIS

The Ohio State attacker was inspired by ISIS.

Abdul Razak Ali Artan rammed his car into a group of people on the Columbus campus before exiting the car and charged at others with a knife. Eleven people were hospitalized as a result of the attack.

3. Berlin Christmas Market truck attack

A terrorist attack on 19 December 2016, during which a truck was driven into the Christmas market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, left 12 people dead and 56 others injured.

One of the victims was the truck’s original driver, Łukasz Urban, who was found shot dead in the passenger seat.

The perpetrator was Anis Amri, a Tunisian failed asylum seeker. Four days after the attack he was killed in a shootout with police near Milan in Italy. An initial suspect was arrested and later released due to lack of evidence.

4. London, Westminter SUV attack

An SUV drove over Westminster Bridge knocking down pedestrians this afternoon killing at least four people in the process – including one policeman and the suspect – while injuring 20 others. Victims were said to have been left scattered in the road, with some reportedly floating in the River Thames.