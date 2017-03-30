4 social networks that will not censor, shadow ban or prohibit free speech

As censorship hits social media, look for alternatives to exercise your free speech.

With rumors gaining steam that Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter are working to suppress, block, or shadow ban viewpoints that dissent form the liberal left, globalist narrative, many prominent, conservative social media power users like Paul Joseph Watson and Dave Cullen are working to build free speech social networks on alternative platforms…social networks free from globalist influence, CIA surveillance, and silicon valley cronyism.

Here are four social networks where “deplorables” can build a following, without the risks of having their profiles (and free speech) sabotaged by a liberal left witch hunt.

1. Vidme (https://vid.me/)

Build the world’s most creator-friendly video community. Over 25 million people use Vidme every month to upload and watch videos, and we’re just getting started.

2. Minds (https://www.minds.com/)

Open source platform for freedom. Speak your mind and truly be heard. Freedom to run, copy, distribute, study, change and improve the software.

3. Gab (https://gab.ai/)

Put people first and promote free speech and expression.

4. Blankchat (http://blankchat.com/)

Create posts with blank spaces, and let followers fill in those blanks.

Disclosure: I am an investor and shareholder in blankchat.com.