In 2011 NATO murdered Gaddafi. Today, Libya without Gaddafi is a slave trade hub

Since the US overthrow of Gaddafi, the UN migration agency says slavery is rife in Libya.

As America cheers on the latest American regime change campaign, with the sinister goal to remove Assad and replace him with the black flag of “moderate rebels” (aka ISIS), perhaps it’s time the United States, the European Union, and every citizen living in a NATO member state, not only remember the last “dictator” that was overthrown by the alliance…but also focus in on the hell that Libya has become since America liberated the North African nation.

Remember this…

Today…West African migrants are being bought and sold openly in modern-day slave markets in Libya.

Survivors of Libya’s slave trade have told the International Organization for Migration “that the trade in human beings has become so normalised that people are being traded in public.”

Mohammed Abdiker, IOM’s head of operation and emergencies notes…

“The latest reports of ‘slave markets’ for migrants can be added to a long list of outrages [in Libya].” “The situation is dire. The more IOM engages inside Libya, the more we learn that it is a vale of tears for all too many migrants.”

The Guardian reports on Libya’s thriving slave trade market, but fails to address why Libya has descended into such chaos. UK PM at the time, Mr. Cameron, played a major role in pushing for an illegal war in Libya.