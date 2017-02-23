200 plus hours of audio tapes secretly recorded at CNN headquarters, leaked to the public

The audio files from CNN (now dubbed #CNNLeaks) include hundreds of hours of raw footage from CNN headquarters.

Project Veritas is dumping the entire audio in a Wikileaks style manner, asking for crowd sourced help to transcribe and investigate all the recordings.

119 Hours of Raw Audio From Inside CNN Project Veritas was given over 200 hours of audio from an anonymous source earlier this month. This secretly recorded audio was obtained at CNN’s Atlanta headquarters in 2009. In order to expose media malfeasance within CNN, we need your help transcribing, investigating and connecting the dots on these 200+ hours of audio.

In his radio interview with Hannity earlier this week, Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe promised “hundreds of hours of tape from within the establishment media”.

O’Keefe: In the next 48 hours, Project Veritas, like Wikileaks, will be releasing hundreds of hours of tape from within the establishment media. Our next target is in fact, the media. Hannity: How long have you been working on this? O’Keefe: We’ve had people on the inside come to us. Just like Julian Assange has people come to him, we’ve had people, sources come to us and give us information, and we’re going to be releasing it “Wikileaks Style” this week.

Here is a live feed of O’Keefe fielding questions on the leaks…