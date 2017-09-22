18 minute speech, Barack Obama refers to himself 96 times

The neo-liberal messiah, and former US President, Barack Obama gave a speech to globalist billionaires attending the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation “Goalkeepers” conference.

During his speech the former POTUS referred to himself 96 times.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Obama talked about himself 96 times during 9/20/2017 48 min appearance saying “I” 78 times & “me” or “my” 18 times. Obama even quoted himself in the speech.

Via American Mirror: