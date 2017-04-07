13 Donald Trump Tweets from 2013 that criticise his current foreign policy

Attacking Syria is foolish, stupid, dumb, expensive, wasteful, will kill children, will make America look bad, intervention is ill advised.

These are all views that Donald Trump used to have. They were the reasons that so many people, including myself, grew to admire Trump. After all, US elections are rarely won or lost on foreign policy. He could have easily focused on his domestic agenda and kept his mouth shut. But instead he did the honourable thing and voiced his views.

Just what the hell happened is anyone’s guess. Did he capitulate to the deep state or did he simply lose his mind?

Here are 13 Tweets from 2013 that prove that either Donald Trump was lying then or is lying now.

1.

What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

2.

If Obama attacks Syria and innocent civilians are hurt and killed, he and the U.S. will look very bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

3.

"@BigSexyBDAvis: @realDonaldTrump mr trump would attack Syria or no?" No, lets make our country great again as they fight their war! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

4.

"@mguarino64: @realDonaldTrump " How would you treat the Syria situation if president ?" I'd let them all fight with each other-focus on US! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2013

5.

If the U.S. attacks Syria and hits the wrong targets, killing civilians, there will be worldwide hell to pay. Stay away and fix broken U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2013

6.

What I am saying is stay out of Syria. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

7.

The only reason President Obama wants to attack Syria is to save face over his very dumb RED LINE statement. Do NOT attack Syria,fix U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

8.

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

9.

Russia is sending a fleet of ships to the Mediterranean. Obama’s war in Syria has the potential to widen into a worldwide conflict. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

10.

President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013

11.

Don't attack Syria – an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2013

12.

We should stop talking, stay out of Syria and other countries that hate us, rebuild our own country and make it strong and great again-USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2013

13.