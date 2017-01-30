Breaking, News

BREAKING: Donald Trump accuses Join McCain and Lindsey Graham of wanting to start World War III

Adam Garrie 99
In a series of Tweets, President Trump hit back at his arch-war hawk Republican adversaries.

US President Donald Trump has just said to the anti-Russian war hawk Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham to stop undermining him by criticising his immigration reforms, and to stop “always looking for ways to start World War III”.

These Tweets make it abundantly clear that the Senators who have supported the fascist regime in Kiev more than any others in the US are not going to have an easy time with Trump.

This comes a day after Donald Trump’s hour long phone call with Vladimir Putin where both the Ukrainian problem and the Middle East were discussed amongst other issues.

This sends a strong and unequivocal message to the two Republican troublemakers. They lost, he won!

Previous Article