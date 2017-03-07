12 victims spied on by Obama. Wikileaks reveals that Barack also spied on their journalists

The Trump-Obama wiretap scandal has now been branded “Obamagate.”

Wikileaks got the ball rolling with a tweet pointing out former POTUS Obama’s “history of tapping & hacking his friends and rivals.”

Wikileaks then followed up with a tweet noting that the Obama Administration spied on their journalists as well…

Did Obama spy on @realDonaldTrump‘s campaign? Here is proof the Obama administration spied on our journalists https://t.co/R1wSTtahJL pic.twitter.com/wo9vEGzSZB — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 6, 2017

Obama’s history of spying runs deep. Here is the list of victims spied on by the former President, courtesy Wikileaks and The Gateway Pundit…